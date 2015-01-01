पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोटावासी हो गए बेरोजगार!:कोटा में कोंचिग शुरू करने की मांग को लेकर हॉस्टल एसोसिएशन, कोचिंग संचालकों का प्रदर्शन

कोटाकुछ ही क्षण पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
महीनों से बंद कोचिंग सेंटर्स व स्कूलों को चालू करवाने की मांग
  • पैदल मार्च निकाला, कलेक्ट्री पर धरना दिया

कोटा में कोरोना काल में कई महीनों से बंद पड़े कोचिंग सेंटर्स, निजी स्कूल और हॉस्टल चालू करवाने की मांग जोर पकड़ने लगी है। कोटा बचाओ संघर्ष समिति की ओर से कोचिंग संचालकों, हॉस्टल संचालक ने शुक्रवार को कलेक्ट्रेट पर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। समिति ने मुख्यमंत्री के नाम जिला कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन दिया। समिति के सदस्यों ने कोटा में क्लासरूम कोचिंग शुरू करवाने की अनुमति मांगी।

इससे पहले सदस्यों ने पैदल मार्च निकाला और पर धरना दिया। हॉस्टल संचालकों ने कहा कि कोटा में कोचिंग सेंटर चालू नही होने से 3 हजार से अधिक हॉस्टल बन्द पड़े हैं। कई हॉस्टल संचालकों का लाखों का लोन बकाया है। वे लोन की किश्तें नहीं भर पा रहे हैं। उनकी आर्थिक स्थिति काफी खराब हो गई है।

प्रदर्शन के दौरान समिति सदस्यों के हाथों में तख्तियां थी जिनमें बहुत हो चुका अत्याचार, शिक्षण संस्थान खोलो सरकार, कोटा वासी हो गए बेरोजगार, मत गला घोटो शिक्षा का, होश में आओ सरकार जैसे स्लोगन लिखे हुए थे। हॉस्टल संचालकों ने कोचिंग चालू नहीं होने पर आगे चक्का जाम जैसे उग्र प्रदर्शन करने की चेतावनी दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें11 वैक्सीन अंतिम फेज के ट्रायल्स में, दो के शुरुआती रिजल्ट भी आ गए; जल्द ही मिलेगी वैक्सीन - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें