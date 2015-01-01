पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उम्मीद की किरण बनी संस्था:कोटा में ह्युमन हेल्पलाइन संस्था ने मदद को बढ़ाये हाथ,रात की सर्दी में फुटपाथ पर रहने वाले को उपलब्ध करा रहे मास्क व कम्बल

कोटा15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रथम चरण में 500 लोगों को निःशुल्क कम्बल वितरित किये जाने प्रस्तावित
  • 2 दिनों में 120 जरूरतमंदों को उपलब्ध कराए कम्बल

कोटा में सर्दी ने अपना असर दिखाना शुरू कर दिया है। रात के समय गलन बढ़ने लगी है। ऐसे में फुटपाथ रहने वाले की मुश्किलें देखकर ह्युमन हेल्पलाइन संस्था मदद को आगे आई है। संस्था के लोग सर्दी में रात के समय चौराहों पर जाकर फुटपाथ पर रहने वालों लोगो को मास्क व ठंड से बचने के लिए कम्बल उपलब्ध करा रहे है। आपसी सहयोग से संस्था के सदस्य रोज़ रात के समय शहर में घूमकर जरूरतमंदों को सेवार्थ मौके पर जाकर कम्बल वितरित कर रहे है।

संस्था के मनोज जैन आदिनाथ ने बताया कि फुटपाथों एवं सड़क किनारे ठंड के मौसम में सर्द हवाओं के बीच जीवन यापन करना बड़ा कठिन होता है। उनकी परेशानियों को देखकर कर सोमवार से जरूरतमंदों की मदद का कारवां शुरू किया है। इसके तहत बजरंग नगर,कोटड़ी,छावनी, शॉपिंग सेंटर व घोड़े वाला बाबा चौराहे पर जरूरतमन्दों कम्बल बांटे गए। मनोज जैन अदिनाथ ने बताया कि प्रथम चरण में 500 लोगों को निःशुल्क कम्बल वितरित किये जाने प्रस्तावित है। पिछले 2 दिनों में 120 जरूरतमंदों को कम्बल उपलब्ध कराए गए है।

