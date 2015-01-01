पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का ख़ौफ़:कोटा में ई-मेल पर देनी होगी विवाह समारोह आयोजन की सूचना, एसडीएम ने जारी की मेल आईडी

कोटा19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उपखंड कार्यालय पर जानकारी लेते आवेदक
  • सुरक्षा व सुविधा को देखते हुए लिया निर्णय

कोटा में कोरोना का ग्राफ बढ़ता जा रहा है। आमजन के साथ साथ प्रशासनिक हल्के में भी कोरोना का ख़ौफ़ नजर आने लगा है। शादियों के सीजन में संक्रमण को बढ़ने से रोकने के लिए प्रशासन ने अनोखी पहल की है। अब विवाह समारोह आयोजन की सूचना ऑन लाइन ई मेल से देनी होगी। इस सम्बंध में कोटा एसडीएम ने एक ई मेल आईडी जारी किया है।

भीड़ बढ़ने से लिया निर्णय

शादी का सीजन आते ही उपखंड अधिकारी कार्यालय पर आवेदकों की संख्या बढ़ने लगी थी। कार्यालय पर आकर लोग ऑफ लाइन आवेदन जमा करा रहे थे। जिसके चलते कोविड गाइड लाइन की पालना नही हो पा रही थी। उपखंड अधिकारी दीपक मित्तल ने बताया कि आमजन की सुरक्षा व सुविधा को देखते हुए प्रशासन ने ऑन लाइन आवेदन का निर्णय लिया।

ये सूचना देनी होगी

आवेदक को नाम व पता, विवाह स्थल,थाना क्षेत्र से सम्बंधित सूचना ई मेल करनी होगी। आवेदक को ई मेल के जरिये रिसिप्ट मिलेगी। मौके पर जाँच अधिकारी के आने पर आवेदक को रिसिप्ट दिखानी होगी

1500 से अधिक आवेदन आ चुके

शहर में देवउठनी ग्यारस पर उपखंड कार्यालय में अबतक 1554 आवेदन आ चुके। पहले प्रतिदिन 40 से 50 आवेदन रोज आते थे। निकाय चुनाव बाद से ही आवेदन की संख्या में इजाफा हो गया। उपखंड अधिकारी दीपक मित्तल ने बताया कि पिछले चार-पांच दिन से प्रतिदिन 200 आवेदन आ रहे है। इस कारण सुरक्षा व सुविधा को देखते हुए विवाह समारोह आयोजन की सूचना देने के किये ऑन लाइन व्यवस्था शुरू की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो किया जाने वाला केंद्रीय बैंक बना RBI, 10 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें