कोविड-19 रोकथाम की कवायद:कोटा में बिना मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के चालान बनाये, मैरिज गार्डन संचालकों को दिए नोटिस

कोटा20 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
दुकान के बाहर गोले बनाते पुलिसकर्मी
  • पुलिस व व्यापार संघो का प्रयास

कोविड-19 के बढ़ते संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए पुलिस व व्यापारी साथ आये है। कोटा शहर के समस्त थाना अधिकारियों द्वारा व्यापार संघ एवं मैरिज गार्डन संचालकों से मिलकर आम जन को इस महामारी से राहत पहुंचाने के लिए प्रभावी कार्य योजना तैयार की है। पुलिस अधीक्षक कोटा शहर डॉ. विकास पाठक ने बताया कि सोमवार को कोटा शहर के थाना अधिकारियों व व्यापार संघों द्वारा व्यापारिक प्रतिष्ठानों के बाहर गोले बनाए गए, जिससे सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना की जा सके।

राज्य सरकार की गाइडलाइन की पालना के तहत शादी-विवाह के सीजन को देखते हुए कोटा शहर के मैरिज गार्डन संचालकों को नोटिस देकर कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन की पालना के लिए पाबंद किया गया है। उपखंड अधिकारी दीपक मित्तल ने भी शहर में निरीक्षण कर मैरिज गार्डन संचालको से मुलाकात की।

अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक कोटा शहर प्रवीण कुमार जैन, अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक मुख्यालय राजेश मिल के नेतृत्व में कोटा शहर के समस्त वृत्ताधिकारी व थानाधिकारियों द्वारा अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में पैदल गस्त की गई। इस दौरान सोशलडिस्टेंसिंग की पालना नहीं करने वाले 65 लोगों के खिलाफ चालान बनाए गए। वह बिना मास्क वालों के 30 चालान बनाए गए। रात्रि 8 से सुबह 6 तक के कर्फ्यू के समय कोटा शहर में 17 जगह नाकाबंदी एवं सघन गश्त पूरे शहर में की जा रही है।

विज्ञाननगर इलाके में मैरिज गार्डन का निरीक्षण करते उपखंड अधिकारी दीपक मित्तल
