महापौर का औचक निरीक्षण:स्कूटी पर बैठकर कोटा दक्षिण के वार्डो में पहुचे राजीव अग्रवाल,समय से कचरा नही उठने पर जताई नाराजगी,व्यवस्था सुधार के दिये निर्देश

कोटा10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
स्कूटी पर सवार होकर वार्डो का निरीक्षण करते राजीव अग्रवाल
  • सफाई व्यवस्था में हो रही गड़बड़ी,व समय पर कचरा नही उठने पर नाराजगी जताई

कोटा दक्षिण नगर निगम महापौर राजीव अग्रवाल ने शुक्रवार को सुबह वार्डों का निरीक्षण किया। वो स्कूटी पर सवार होकर सीधे छावनी स्थित सेक्टर-13 कार्यालय पहुचे। उन्होंने सेक्टर कार्यालय के कर्मचारियो की हाजिरी रजिस्टर चेक किया। साथ कर्मचारियो के बीट सम्बंधित जानकारी मांगी उन्होंने महिला व पुरुष कर्मचारी कहा-कहा लगे है इस सम्बंध में पूछताछ की।सेक्टर कार्यालय पर सीएसआई सुरेश पचेरवाल, स्वास्थ निरीक्षक नासिर वार्ड 43 से पार्षद इसरार मोहम्मद, ,वार्ड 59 से देवेश तिवारी, वार्ड 42 से ऐश्वर्य श्रृंगी,वार्ड 44 से लेखराज योगी ,वार्ड 15 से पिंकी कुमारी ,मौजूद रहे। महापौर ने सफाई व्यवस्था में हो रही गड़बड़ी,व समय पर कचरा नही उठने पर नाराजगी जताई। ओर जल्द व्यवस्था सुधार के अधिकारियों को सख्त निर्देश दिए।

समय साढ़े 7 बजे

महापौर सुबह साढ़े 7 बजे स्कूटी पर सवार होकर घर से निकले। लगभग 8 बजे के आसपास वो छावनी स्थित सेक्टर-13 कार्यालय पर पहुचे। उन्होंने वहा लगभग 45 मिनट का वक्त बिताया। वार्ड पार्षदों व अधिकारी कर्मचारियो से चर्चा की। ओर अधिकारियों को व्यवस्था दुरस्त करने के निर्देश दिए।

समय 9 बजे-वार्ड-15

लगभग 9 बजे स्कूटी पर सवार होकर वार्ड नम्बर 15 में पहुँचे। उन्होंने बंगाली कॉलोनी, दुर्गा बस्ती सहित कच्ची बस्ती में नाले, कचरा पॉइंट का निरीक्षण किया। आधे घण्टे तक स्कूटी पर घूमकर इलाके का जायजा लिया। और मिली खामियां अधिकारियों को नोट करवाई।

समय 9 बजकर 45 मिनट -वार्ड 42

इसके बाद राजीव अग्रवाल वार्ड 42 में पहुचे। यहाँ भी उन्होंने स्कूटी पर सवार होकर स्टील ब्रिज, रामचन्द्रपूरा पुलिया, राजपूत कॉलोनी में कचरा पॉइंट का जायजा लिया।

समय साढ़े 10 बजे-वार्ड 43

राजीव अग्रवाल वार्ड 43 में पढ़ने वाले स्टील ब्रिज के पास स्थित बड़े नाले पर पहुचे। यहाँ कचरा पॉइंट बना हुआ था। लेकिन ट्रेक्टर अंदर तक नही पहुच सकता। उन्होंने कमियों को दुरस्त करने व नाले के ढ़कान को लेकर अधिकारियों से चर्चा की साथ ही कचरा पॉइंट को दूसरी जगह शिफ्ट करने के निर्देश दिए।

इसके बाद राजीव अग्रवाल ने वार्ड 59 में एक मिनार मज्जिद ,सब्जीमंडी क्षेत्र व वार्ड 44 हरदौल व्यायामशाला , कोटड़ी नाले का निरीक्षण किया।

लोगो की समस्याएं भी सुनी

वार्डो में निरीक्षण के दौरान राजीव अग्रवाल ने कई जगहों पर लोगो की समस्याएं भी सुनी। वार्डो में निरीक्षण के दौरान पार्षद भी अपनी-अपनी बाइक पर सवार रहे।

