पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Kota
  • Rajasthan,kota,"No Mask No Entry" In The Market, The Fear Of Corona Infection By The People In The Festive Season

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ये लापरवाही पड़ ना जाए भारी!:बाजार में "नो मास्क नो एंट्री"की उड़ी धज्जियां,त्यौहारी सीजन में आमजन कोरोना संक्रमण का डर भूले

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बिना मास्क लगाए ग्राहकों को सामान देता दुकानदार
  • ये भीड़ कही भारी ना पड़ जाए!

कोरोना महामारी के बीच देश भर में दिवाली का पर्व मनाया जा रहा है। केंद्र व राज्य सरकार गाइड लाइन जारी कर आमजन से मास्क पहनने व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना की अपील कर रही है। उसके बावजूद आमजन लापरवाही बरत रहे है। दिवाली के दिन बाजारों में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की धज्जियां उड़ती देखने को मिली। "नो मास्क नो एंट्री"का भी पालन नही हुआ। खासकर मिठाई व नमकीन की दुकानों पर आमजन बिना सोशल डिस्टेंस के खड़े नजर आए। दुकानदार भी बिना मास्क लगाए ग्राहकों को सामान देते रहे। बाजार में दुकानदारों ने दो गज दूरी,मास्क जरूरी की पालना पर जोर नही दिया।ऐसा लग रहा है कि लोगो के मन से कोरोना संक्रमण का डर खत्म हो गया है।पुलिस प्रशासन का केवल यातायात सुचारू रखने पर जोर रहा। पुलिसकर्मी गाड़ी में बैठक आमजन से जरूर समझाइश करते नजर आए। हालांकि बाजार में पिछले सालों के मुकाबले इस बार रौनक कम ही देखने को मिली। मिठाई ,कपड़ो व सजावटी सामान की दुकानों पर ही भीड़ नजर आई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंव्हाइट हाउस में ट्रम्प के दूसरे कार्यकाल की तैयारियां, उन्होंने अब तक बाइडेन को जीत की बधाई नहीं दी - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें