ब्लाइंड मर्डर का पर्दाफाश:अवैध सम्बंधो में बेटा बन रहा था रोड़ा, माँ के प्रेमी ने हत्या कर शव को कालीसिंध नदी में डाला,पुलिस ने दो आरोपी किये गिरफ्तार

कोटा17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हत्या के आरोपी
  • आरोपी के घर आने पर टोकता था बेटा

कोटा ग्रामीण पुलिस ने दो दिन पहले हुए ब्लाइंड मर्डर की गुत्थी सुलझाई है। पुलिस ने अज्ञात मृतक की पहचान के बाद आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। मृतक की पहचान अयानी निवासी आकाश मीणा के रूप में हुई है। ग्रामीण एसपी शरद चौधरी ने बताया कि मृतक आकाश मीणा की माँ के अमृतलाल से अवैध सम्बंध थे।अमृतलाल का आकाश के घर आना जाना था। आकाश को ये बात मंजूर नही थी। जिस कारण आकाश का अपनी माँ भूली बाई के साथ आये दिन लड़ाई झगड़ा होता था। आकाश, अमृतलाल से भी गाली गलौच करता रहता था। अवैध सम्बंधो में रोड़ा बनने की बात से खफा होकरअमृतलाल, आकाश को हमेशा के लिए रास्ते से हटाना चाहता था। अमृत लाल ने सत्येंद्र मीणा के साथ मिलकर आकाश की हत्या कर दी। और लाश को बोरी में डालकर कालीसिंध की नदी में फेंक दिया। पुलिस ने दोनो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है।

कुल्हाड़ी से सिर पर किया वार

पुलिस को 16 नवम्बर को ढ़ीपरी कालीसिंध के पास पुराने बोरे में लाश मिली थी। पुलिस द्वारा छानबीन करने पर शव की शिनाख्त आकाश मीणा के रूप में हुई। मृतक के चचेरे भाई ने इस सम्बंध में पुलिस को शिकायत दर्ज करवाई। शिकायत में बताया कि उसके काका के लड़के आकाश व अमृतलाल के बीच 10 नवम्बर को रात के समय झगड़ा हो रहा था। उस वक्त वहां मौजूद था।आकाश के घर के चौक में अमृतलाल ने आकाश के सिर पर कुल्हाड़ी से वार किया। जिससे आकाश गिर गया। फिर सत्येंद्र ने आकाश के लकड़ी मारी। दोनों आकाश को खींचकर अंदर पोल में ले गए। अमृतलाल द्वारा जान से मारने की धमकी के डर से मैने ये बात किसी को नही बताई। 16 नवम्बर को कालीसिंध में अज्ञात शव मिलने की घटना पर पिताजी के साथ जाकर देखा तो लाश आकाश की थी।

