  • Rajasthan,kota,This Time On Diwali, The Pollution Level Decreased As Compared To Previous Years, The Value Of PM 2.5 Also Decreased

पटाखों पर बैन का असर:पिछले सालों के मुकाबले इस बार दिवाली पर प्रदूषण स्तर में आई कमी,पीएम 2.5 की वैल्यू भी घटी

कोटा44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चिंता जरूरी, एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 300 पहुँचा

कोटा में इस बार की दिवाली में पॉल्यूशन कम देखने को मिला। पटाखों पर बेन के कारण रात नो बजे तक आतिशबाजी नही हुई। जिसके चलते पिछले सालों के मुकाबले पीएम 2.5 की वेल्यू कम रही। श्वास रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ केवल कृष्ण डंग ने बताया कि पहली बार अलग अलग व्यवसायिक चौराहों का दिवाली वाले एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स नापा गया है। दिवाली के दिन रात 9 बजे तक एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 300 रहा।शहर के व्यापारिक क्षेत्र (कमर्शल) में रात 9 बजे तक AQI लेवल 253 से 326 के बीच रहा।सबसे ज्यादा AQI लेवल 326 तलवंडी क्षेत्र में रहा जबकि सबसे कम AQI लेवल 253 कोटड़ी सर्किल पर रहा।

पिछले सालों के मुकाबले कम ,लेकिन 3 गुना बढ़त

डॉ केवल कृष्ण डंग ने बताया कि पिछले सालों में दिवाली पर वायु प्रदूषण बढ़कर 10 गुना तक पहुच जाता था। इस बार रात 9 बजे तक पटखे नही चलने से प्रदूषण के तय स्तर मानक से 3 गुना बढ़त देखने को मिली। हालांकि देर रात कोटा के आसमान में पटाखो का शोर सुनाई दिया। गलियों में भी जमकर पटाखे चलाये गए।

इस बार दिवाली पर रात 9 बजे तक यह था प्रदूषण

स्थान 2020

बजरंग नगर - 152/258

लवंडी सर्किल - 154/259

विज्ञान नगर - 144/269

कोटड़ी चौराहा - 106/207

सीएडी चौराहा - 122/231

अंटाघर चौराहा - 142/237

(पीएम 2.5 व पीएम10)

- दिवाली पर दो साल में यह पहुंचा था प्रदूषण

स्थान 2018 2109

बजरंग नगर - 575/715 426/517

आदित्य आवास - 500/645 420/480

जवाहर नगर - 430/600 358/423

विज्ञान नगर - 425/710 384/479

कोटड़ी चौराहा - 382/510 262/321

सीएडी चौराहा - 293/410 247/330

गुमानपुरा - 225/300 374/436

अंटाघर चौराहा - 102/210 100/200

(पीएम 2.5 व पीएम10)

