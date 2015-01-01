पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मेयर पदभार ग्रहण:यूडीएच मंत्री धारीवाल बोले- जिस पार्षद के वार्ड में ज्यादा सफाई मिलेगी,उस वार्ड में ज्यादा पैसा होगा खर्च

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
पदभार ग्रहण करते महापौर व उपमहापौर
  • गैर वाजिब काम को मुंह पर मना करने के निर्देश

यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल ने रविवार को नवनिर्वाचित मेयर व डिप्टी मेयर के पदभार ग्रहण कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि जिस पार्षद के वार्ड में सबसे ज्यादा सफाई मिलेगी,उस वार्ड में ज्यादा पैसा खर्च लिया जाएगा। चाहे वो किसी भी पार्टी से जुड़ा हो।मंत्री धारीवाल ने कहा कि दोनो मेयर व डिप्टी मेयर पार्टी को भूलकर ,सबसे काम करे।वाजिब कामों को प्राथमिकता देकर उन्हें पूरा करे। शहर को सुंदर व स्वच्छ रखने की सबकी जिम्मेदारी है। मंच से दिए 6 मिनट के भाषण में धारीवाल ने कहा कि किसी की शिकायत नही मिलनी चाहिए। यदि कोई गैरवाजिब काम करने के लिए कहे तो उसे मुंह पर ही मना कर दे। चाहे वो मेरा बेटा हो या मेरी बहु। अपने उद्बोधन की शुरुआत में मंत्री धारीवाल ने सभी निर्वाचित पार्षदों को बधाई दी। उन्होंने इशारे इशारे में बीजेपी के दक्षिण नगर निगम से महापौर प्रत्याशी रहे विवेव राजवंशी की ओर देखते हुए चुनाव में हुई गलती की मांफी मांगी।

नगर निगम में आयोजित समारोह में यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल ने नवनिर्वाचित कोटा उत्तर मेयर मंजू मेहरा व डिप्टी मेयर सोनू कुरेशी,वही कोटा दक्षिण मेयर राजीव अग्रवाल व डिप्टी मेयर पवन मीणा को पदभार ग्रहण करवाया। कार्यक्रम में बीजेपी के निर्वाचित पार्षद व निर्दलीय पार्षद भी मौजूद रहे।समारोह में निर्वाचित सदस्यों के परिवार के लोग भी शामिल हुए।

