बदलेगी मिल मजदूर की तकदीर:कोटा में पढ़े यश ने लॉकडाउन में बहन को खुद पढ़ाया, बहिन को मिला बीटेक में एडमिशन

कोटा41 मिनट पहले
परिवार के साथ यश अग्रवाल
  • आगरा के यश ने नीट-2020 में हासिल की थी ऑल इंडिया 89 रैंक, बहिन को पढ़ाकर जेईई क्रेक करवाई

लॉकडाउन में समय के सदुपयोग की एक बानगी सामने आई है। उत्तरप्रदेश के आगरा में एक मिल मजदूर की तकदीर बदलने वाली है। आगरा के रहने वाले यश अग्रवाल ने कोटा के एलन कॅरियर इंस्टीट्यूट से पढ़ाई की। नीट एग्जाम में ऑल इंडिया 89 रैंक हासिल की। लॉकडाउन के समय घर जाकर अपनी छोटी बहन कीर्ति को पढ़ाया। और उसे जेईई-मैंस क्रेक करवाई। कीर्ति ने 88 पर्सेन्टाइल हासिल की और आगरा के दयालबाग इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज की सिविल ब्रांच में एडमिशन मिल चुका है।

यश ने बताया कि मेरे पिता त्रिलोकचंद अग्रवाल आटा मिल में मजदूर हैं, जिनकी 8 हजार रुपए महीना पगार है। परिवार में माता-पिता एवं हम तीन भाई-बहिन हैं। मां मीनू अग्रवाल गृहिणी है। परिवार की स्थिति ऐसी है कि कोटा जाकर पढ़ाई करना भी एक सपना लगता था।

कोरोना महामारी के चलते लॉकडाउन लग गया। ऐसे में कोटा से वापस घर चला गया। वहीं से परीक्षा की तैयारी करने लगा। एलन फैकल्टीज से लगातार संपर्क में था। छोटी बहन कीर्ति ने भी जेईई-मेंस का फार्म भरा हुआ था। लॉकडाउन के दौरान जब खुद पढ़ता तो कीर्ति को भी कैमेस्ट्री और फिजिक्स पढ़ा देता, मेरा भी रिवीजन हो जाता और उसे भी अच्छा लगता। इसके बाद मैथ्स कीर्ति ने यू-ट्यूब से पढ़ी। उसकी भी अच्छी तैयारी हुई और पहले ही अवसर में उसने 88 पर्सेन्टाइल हासिल कर इंजीनियरिंग में एडमिशन ले लिया।

एलन कॅरियर इंस्टीट्यूट के निदेशक नवीन माहेश्वरी ने बताया कि कोटा और एलन का यही उद्देश्य है कि शिक्षा का उजियारा घर-घर तक फैले, प्रतिभाओं को उनका मुकाम मिले। यश का उदाहरण भी कुछ ऐसा ही है, जो न सिर्फ खुद पढ़ा बल्कि घर जाकर अपनी बहन को पढ़ाया और आज दोनों का कॅरियर बना। माता-पिता का भी सपना पूरा हुआ है। कोटा के संस्कार इसी तरह शिक्षा का उजियारा फैलाते रहेंगे।

