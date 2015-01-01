पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Kota
  • Rajasthan,The New SP Of Kota Will Be Dr. Vikas Pathak, Gaurav Yadav Appointed Superintendent Of Police, CID (CB), Jaipur

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तबादला:कोटा के नए एसपी होंगे डॉ.विकास पाठक ,गौरव यादव को लगाया पुलिस अधीक्षक सीआईडी (सीबी) जयपुर

कोटा7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डॉ विकास पाठक को लगाया कोटा एसपी
  • जानकार इसे निगम चुनाव हुई लाठीचार्ज की घटना से जोड़कर देख रहे है

राज्य सरकार ने बुधवार रात एक आदेश जारी कर कोटा के पुलिस अधीक्षक का तबादला कर दिया है। डॉ.विकास पाठक को कोटा नए पुलिस अधीक्षक की जिम्मेदारी सौपी है।वहीं गौरव यादव को पुलिस अधीक्षक सीआईडी (सीबी) जयपुर लगाया गया है। इसके साथ ही तीन अन्य आईपीएस

अधिकारियों के तबादले किये गए है। जानकार इसे निगम चुनाव हुई लाठीचार्ज की घटना से जोड़ रहे है। माना जा रहा है कि नगर निगम के महापौर चुनाव में लाठीचार्ज के बाद कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं में रोष व्याप्त था।पुलिस अधीक्षक कोटा शहर गौरव यादव की कार्य प्रणाली को लेकर कांग्रेस नेताओं द्वारा शिकायत करने के बाद राज्य सरकार की ओर से गृह सचिव द्वारा इस मामले की जांच की गई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफाइजर की कोरोना वैक्सीन फाइनल ट्रायल में 95% तक असरदार, इसी साल 5 करोड़ डोज बनाने की तैयारी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें