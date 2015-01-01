पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सर्दी का एहसास:कोटा में देर रात बदला मौसम का मिजाज,शहर के कई हिस्सों में हुई बरसात

कोटा5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बारिश से सड़के हुई गीली,वाहन चालकों को हुई परेशानी
  • बारिश ने सर्दी का एहसास करवाया

कोटा में देर रात अचानक मौसम का मिजाज बिगड़ा। अचानक देर रात साढ़े दस बजे हल्की बारिश का दौर शुरू हुआ। शहर के कई हिस्सों में बारिश होने से तापमान में गिरावट हो गई। और सर्दी का एहसास होने लगा। बारिश के कारण सड़के गीली हो गई। रात के अंधेरे में वाहन चालकों को मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ा। जानकारों की माने तो बारिश होने से आगामी दिनों में ठंड का असर तेज हो जाएगा। बारिश के कारण मौसमी बीमारियां भी बढ़ेगी। खांसी जुकाम के मरीजो भी बढ़ेंगे। हालांकि हल्की बारिश किसानों के लिए अच्छी है।

उमस से राहत,सर्दी का एहसास

कोटा में दिनभर बादल छाए रहे,धूप छांव का दौर चलता है। बादल छाए रहने से दिनभर उमस का एहसास रहा। शाम को तेज हवाओं का दौर शुरू हुआ। रात को साढ़े 10 बजे बाद अचानक हुई बारिश ने सर्दी का एहसास करा दिया।शहर में कही तेज, कही रिमझिम बारिश होती रही।

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

