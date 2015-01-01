पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वर्ल्ड डायबिटीज डे आज:तेजी से बढ़ रही डायबिटीज मरीजों की संख्या, 2030 तक मौतों का 7वां बड़ा कारण होगा

कोटा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आज (14 नवंबर) को पूरी दुनिया में वर्ल्ड डायबिटीज डे मनाया जाता है। कोविड के बीच आ रहे इस दिन का महत्व और ज्यादा बढ़ गया है, क्योंकि डायबिटीज मरीजों में कोविड का खतरा आम लोगों से दोगुनामाना जा रहा है। कोविड में ज्यादातर मौतें भी उन्हीं लोगों की हो रही है, जिन्हें पहले से डायबिटिक हैं।

वर्तमान में प्रत्येक 11 में से एक व्यक्ति काे डायबिटीज है। विश्व की 463 मिलियन अाबादी इस बीमारी से पीड़ित है और जिस तेजी से यह बीमारी बढ़ रही है, 2030 तक पूरे विश्व में 578 मिलियन आबादी के इससे प्रभावित होने की आशंका है और तब तक डायबिटीज विश्व में होने वाली मौतों का सातवां बड़ा कारण होगा। भास्कर मेडिकल कॉलेज के मेडिसिन विभाग के एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर डॉ. पंकज जैन बता रहे हैं, इस दिन का खास महत्व और आम लोगों के लिए सरल भाषा में डायबिटीज के लक्षण, बचाव व उपचार-

इंसुलिन की खाेज करने वाले सर फ्रेडरिक के जन्मदिन पर मनाया जाता डायबिटीज डे

हर साल 14 नवंबर को वर्ल्ड डायबिटीज डे मनाया जाता है। इस दिन महान वैज्ञानिक सर फ्रेडरिक बेंटिंग का जन्मदिन है, जिन्होंने इंसुलिन की खोज की थी। उन्हीं की याद में 14 नवंबर का दिन चुना गया है। वर्ष 1991 से इंटरनेशनल डायबिटीज फेडरेशन व डब्ल्यूएचओ द्वारा यह दिन मनाया जा रहा है। इस दिन का उद्देश्य यह है कि आमजन में इस बीमारी के प्रति जागरूकता आए, आमजन को इसके लक्षणों व जांचों के बारे में बताया जाए।

क्या है डायबिटीज

डायबिटीज, जिसे आम भाषा में शुगर की बीमारी कहा जाता है। यह हमारे शरीर के एक अंग पेंक्रियाज की बीमारी होती है। मोटे तौर पर इसे दो भागों में बांटा जाता है। टाइप-1 डायबिटीज- इसमें शरीर इंसुलिन नहीं बना पाता। जबकि टाइप-2 में इंसुलिन तो बनता है, लेकिन शरीर में इसके प्रति प्रतिरोधकता आ जाती है और यह इंसुलिन शरीर में शुगर को कम करने का काम नहीं कर पाता।

आमजन के लिए बचाव के टिप्स

  • अपने रक्त के ग्लूकोज लेवल पर कड़ी निगरानी रखें।
  • स्वस्थ संतुलित भोजन करें, कभी भी भोजन करना नहीं चूकें।
  • अपने ब्लड प्रेशर व कॉलेस्ट्रोल पर हमेशा नियंत्रण रखें।
  • आंखों की पूरी जांच के लिए साल में एक बार नेत्र रोग विशेषज्ञ की सलाह जरूर लें।
  • अपने पैरों को हमेशा साफ-सुथरा रखें और यह देख लें कि कहीं इनमें छाले, फफोले या सू जन तो नहीं है।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें