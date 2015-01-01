पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कर्फ्यू रिटर्न्स:20 दिन तक पाॅजिटिव आ रही मरीजों की रिपोर्ट, एक्सपर्ट बोले- ज्यादा वायरस लोड से हो रहा ऐसा

कोटा37 मिनट पहले
  • रात 8 बजे से सुबह 6 बजे तक शहर में घूमने पर रहेगी पाबंदी
  • मेडिकल व अन्य जरूरी सेवाओं पर कोई प्रतिबंध नहीं, बस-ट्रेन से आने-जाने पर भी पाबंदी नहीं

काेटा में शनिवार काे भी 203 नए काेराेना संक्रमित मरीज रिपाेर्ट हुए। वहीं, पहले से भर्ती तीन मरीजाें की माैत हाे गई, इनमें काेटा जिले के दसलाना निवासी 65 साल के वृद्ध, टीचर्स काॅलाेनी निवासी 67 साल की वृद्धा और बूंदी निवासी 46 साल की महिला शामिल है। हालांकि सरकारी रिपाेर्ट में एक ही माैत दर्शाई गई है। शनिवार की रिपाेर्ट में बाेरखेड़ा निवासी देहात कांग्रेस के पदाधिकारी, कैथूनीपाेल में रहने वाले जल संसाधन विभाग के एक्सईएन, विज्ञान नगर निवासी बिजली निगम के जेईएन, तलवंडी निवासी अारएसईबी कर्मचारी, तलवंडी निवासी ही तीन सरकारी शिक्षक संक्रमित मिले हैं।

जेकेलोन की महिला नर्सिंग कर्मी व एमबीएस में 9 कोरोना पॉजिटिव रोगी मिले : जेके लोन के लेबर रूम की महिला नर्सिंग कर्मी कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई है। वह पिछले कुछ दिनों से लेबर रूम में ही सेवा दे रही थी। तबीयत बिगड़ने पर उसने कोरोना टेस्ट कराया, जिसमें वह कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई। एमबीएस अस्पताल में 9 नए कोरोना रोगी मिले हैं। इनमें 2 मरीज इंडोर के व 7 मरीज आउटडोर के शामिल हैं।

269 पहुंचा भर्ती मरीजाें का आंकड़ा : काेविड हाॅस्पिटल में भर्ती मरीजाें का आंकड़ा शनिवार काे 269 पर पहुंच गया। अधीक्षक डाॅ. सीएस सुशील ने बताया कि शनिवार को भी करीब 25 नए मरीज एडमिट हुए हैं। भर्ती मरीजाें की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। 269 मरीजाें में से 135 ऑक्सीजन पर हैं। इनमें से 159 पेशेंट पाॅजिटिव व 110 निगेटिव या सस्पेक्टेड हैं। भर्ती मरीजाें में से 37 बाइपेप और 9 राेगी वेंटीलेटर पर हैं।

203 नए मरीज आए, तीन रोगियों की माैत भी हुई देहात कांग्रेस नेता समेत 2 इंजीनियर भी संक्रमित

ये पाबंदियां : शादी में 50 लोग ही आ सकेंगे, मास्क नहीं लगाने पर जुर्माना बढ़ेगा

काेटा में काेराेना के बढ़ते संक्रमण काे राेकने के लिए प्रदेश सरकार ने शहर में नाइट कर्फ्यू लगा दिया है। अब रात 8 बजे से सुबह 6 बजे तक बाहर निकलने पर पाबंदी रहेगी। हालांकि इस दाैरान इमरजेंसी सेवाअाें से जुड़े कर्मचारियाें पर काेई पाबंदी नहीं रहेगी। ये फैसला शनिवार रात काे कैबिनेट की मीटिंग में लिया गया। इस फैसले की जानकारी देते हुए यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल ने बताया कि 8 शहराें की पहचान हुई है जहां काेराेना आउट ऑफ कंट्राेल हाे गया है। इनमें काेटा भी शामिल है। शादी समाराेहाें, मेडिकल सेवा अाैर बस-ट्रेन से अाने वाले यात्रियाें काे छूट रहेगी। हालांकि शादियाें में मेहमानाें की संख्या 50 से ज्यादा नहीं हाे सकेगी। इससे ज्यादा मेहमान मिले ताे केस दर्ज करवाया जाएगा। मास्क न लगाने वालाें पर भी सख्ती हाेगी। सार्वजनिक स्थानाें पर मास्क न लगाने वाले लाेगाें पर जुर्माना लगाया जाएगा। जुर्माने की राशि बढ़ाने पर भी विचार चल रहा है। वहीं काेटा के एमबीएस हाॅस्पिटल काे काेविड डेडिकेटेड नहीं किया जाएगा। काेराेना मरीजाें का इलाज नए अस्पताल में ही हाेगा। कलेक्टर उज्ज्वल राठाैड़ ने कहा कि मंत्री परिषद की बैठक में जाे फैसला लिया गया है, उसकी काेटा में पूरी तरह से पालना करवाई जाएगी। रात्रि कर्फ्यू सख्ती से लागू करवाया जाएगा। काेटा में काेराेना कंट्राेल करने के लिए सारे प्रयास किए जाएंगे।

सोमवार से शाम 7 बजे बंद हो जाएगा न्यू सर्राफा मार्केट
शहर में एक बार फिर कोरोना संक्रमण ने पैर पसारने शुरू कर दिए है। बाजारों में भीड़ उमड़ रही है। लोग लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं। ऐसे में सर्राफा व्यापारियों ने सोमवार से शाम 7 बजे तक ही कारोबार करने का निर्णय लिया है। श्रीसर्राफा बोर्ड अध्यक्ष सुरेन्द्र गोयल विचित्र ने बताया कि कोरोना की भयावहता देखते हुए सरकार भी कड़े फैसले लेने को मजबूर है। ऐसे में संस्था द्वारा संचालित न्यू सर्राफा मार्केट के व्यापारी सोमवार से शाम 7 बजे तक ही व्यापार करेंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि शादियों के सीजन में हालांकि कुछ परेशानी अवश्य होगी, लेकिन जीवन बचाने के लिए यह निर्णय आवश्यक है। मार्केट में पहले से ही कोरोना गाइडलाइंस की पालना की जा रही है। अब हर दूसरे दिन पूरे मार्केट को सेनेटाइज भी करवाया जा रहा है।

नए अस्पताल में लगेगी नई सीटी स्कैन मशीन : मेडिकल काॅलेज के डाॅक्टराें के साथ शनिवार काे जयपुर एसएमएस से आए मेडिसिन के सीनियर प्राेफेसर डाॅ. सुधीर मेहता ने काेविड के ट्रीटमेंट प्राेटाेकाॅल पर विस्तार से चर्चा की। बैठक में तय किया गया कि नए अस्पताल में एक अाैर सीटी स्कैन मशीन व पाेर्टेबल एक्सरे के लिए राज्य सरकार काे प्रस्ताव भिजवाए जाएं। वर्तमान में एक मशीन है, जाे करीब 10 साल पुरानी है। यह बार-बार खराब हाे जाती है।

फैसला आपका, कौन सा मास्क लगाना चाहते हैं आप
फैसला आपका, कौन सा मास्क लगाना चाहते हैं आप

भास्कर खास; 3 केस से समझें कैसे खतरनाक हो रहा है कोरोना
निगम चुनाव व दीवाली के बाद शहर में काेराेना के केस बढ़ने शुरू हुए हैं और अब आंकड़ा राेजाना 100 से 200 तक जा रहा है। इसी बीच वायरस का एक नया ट्रेंड सामने अा रहा है। अब लंबे समय तक मरीज की काेविड रिपाेर्ट पाॅजिटिव आ रही है, जबकि पहले 3 से 7 दिन के बीच मरीज निगेटिव हाे रहे थे। डाॅक्टराें के पास एेसे कई केस अा चुके हैं और लगातार आ रहे हैं। कई मरीजाें के लगातार पांच-पांच टेस्ट पाॅजिटिव आ रहे हैं, मरीज 20 दिन में भी निगेटिव नहीं हाे रहा। माइक्राेबायाेलाॅजी विभाग के एक्सपर्ट मानते हैं कि यह सब वायरस लाेड से हो रहा है। वहीं, मेडिसिन विभाग के विशेषज्ञाें का मानना है कि कई बार डेड वायरस पड़ा रहता है, जिससे रिपाेर्ट पाॅजिटिव आ जाती है।

1. पांच बार पाॅजिटिव मिल चुके विधायक दिलावर : बीजेपी विधायक मदन दिलावर 6 नवंबर काे पहली बार जयपुर में पाॅजिटिव पाए गए थे। दाे दिन जयपुर में ही हाेम आइसाेलेट रहने के बाद वे काेटा आ गए और यहां डाॅक्टरों की सलाह पर नए अस्पताल में एडमिट हाे गए। तब से अब तक उनकी पांच बार जांच हाे चुकी, पांचाें बार टेस्ट पाॅजिटिव आया है। हालांकि उनका स्वास्थ्य पूरी तरह नॉर्मल है। उन्हें न बुखार है और न ही सेचुरेशन में गिरावट है। लेकिन बार-बार टेस्ट पॉजिटिव आने से वे स्वयं और उपचार कर रहे डॉक्टर स्वाभाविक रूप से परेशान है।

2. 20 दिन में 4 बार पाॅजिटिव आए डाॅक्टर : शहर के एक सीनियर सर्जन 29 अक्टूबर को पहली बार पॉजिटिव आए। उन्होंने चार बार टेस्ट कराए, हर बार रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। खुद डॉक्टर हैं, इसलिए स्थिति को बखूबी समझते हैं। अब दो दिन पहले उनकी रिपोर्ट निगेटिव हुई है। करीब 20 दिन के अंतराल में चार बार उनकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आती रही। उन्होंने भास्कर को बताया कि अब रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है और फिर से काम शुरू कर पाएंगे।

3. लक्षण न हाेने के बावजूद 3 टेस्ट पाॅजिटिव : मेडिकल काॅलेज के एक रेजीडेंट डाॅक्टर गत दिनाें संक्रमित हुए। उन्हें शुरुअाती दिनाें में लक्षण थे, लेकिन बाद में काेई लक्षण नहीं रहे। इसके बावजूद उनके तीन टेस्ट लगातार पाॅजिटिव आते रहे। साथी डाॅक्टर भी उनकी इस स्थिति से हैरान थे कि जब इंफेक्शन है ताे सिम्प्टम क्याें नहीं है? अाैर यदि इंफेक्शन नहीं है ताे फिर टेस्ट बार-बार पाॅजिटिव क्याें अा रहा है। हालांकि अब वे नेगेटिव हाे चुके हैं।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू : वायरस लाेड ज्यादा हाेने से बार-बार पाॅजिटिव मिलती है रिपाेर्ट
डाॅ. दिनेश वर्मा : सीनियर माइक्राेबायाेलाॅजिस्ट
काेविड टेस्ट में वायरस का आ रएनए डिटेक्ट किया जाता है, यदि मृत वायरस है ताे उसका भी आरएनए टेस्ट में डिटेक्ट हाेगा और रिपाेर्ट पाॅजिटिव अाएगी। वैसे इसमें ज्यादातर मामलाें में यह देखा गया है कि जिन लाेगाें में वायरस लाेड बहुत ज्यादा हाेता है, उनके साथ यह समस्या ज्यादा हाेती है। जैसे डाॅक्टर या हैल्थ केयर वर्कर, इन लाेगाें में संक्रमण हाेता है ताे वायरस लाेड आम मरीजाें से ज्यादा हाेता है, क्याेंकि ये हमेशा संक्रमित जाेन में काम करते हैं। यदि वायरस लाेड बहुत ज्यादा है ताे कई दिन रिपाेर्ट पाॅजिटिव आ सकती है।

ऑक्सीजन लेवल चेक करते रहें
डाॅ. पंकज जैन : सीनियर फिजिशियन, मेडिकल काॅलेज
हाल ही ऐसे कुछ मामले मेरे भी ध्यान में आए हैं, लेकिन इसमें सबसे महत्वपूर्ण चीज है राेगी के सिम्प्टम। रिपाेर्ट भले ही पाॅजिटिव आती रहे, लेकिन मरीज में सिम्प्टम नहीं है और दूसरे टेस्ट नाॅर्मल हैं ताे फिर उन्हें काेई खतरा नहीं है। इसलिए इससे घबराने की बजाय अपने लक्षणाें की माॅनिटरिंग करें और सेचुरेशन समेत अन्य पैरामीटर्स पर निगाह रखें।

