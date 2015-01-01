पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

गुर्जर आंदोलन का असर:एक दर्जन से ज्यादा ट्रेनों का रूट बदला, आज नहीं चलेगी जनशताब्दी, नंदा देवी और वैष्णो देवी ट्रेन

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन के कारण दिल्ली-मुंबई रेल मार्ग छठे दिन भी ठप रहा। रेल प्रशासन ने 7 नवंबर को कोटा-हजरत निजामुद्दीन जनशताब्दी, कोटा-देहरादून नंदा देवी एक्सप्रेस, कोटा-श्री माता वैष्णो देवी स्पेशल ट्रेनों को नहीं चलाने का फैसला किया है। वहीं मुंबई से अमृतसर के बीच चलने वाली स्वर्ण मंदिर मेल, अमृतसर-बांद्रा पश्चिम एक्सप्रेस शुक्रवार को कोटा नहीं आई।

इससे कोटा, सवाईमाधोपुर, गंगापुर सिटी, हिंडौन सिटी, रामगंजमंडी, भवानीमंडी से सवार होने वाले यात्रियों को अपनी यात्रा रद्द करनी पड़ी। नई दिल्ली-मुंबई सेंट्रल राजधानी एक्सप्रेस को मथुरा, बीना, संत हिरदाराम नगर और नागदा होकर चलाया गया। निजामुद्दीन-मुंबई सेंट्रल एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन को मथुरा, बीना, संत हिरदाराम नगर और नागदा होकर चलाया गया।

इन ट्रेनाें का रूट बदला : निजामुद्दीन-उदयपुर मेवाड़ एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन को रेवाड़ी, जयपुर, अजमेर और चंदेरिया होकर चलाया जा रहा है। इसके अलावा निजामुद्दीन-पुणे एक्सप्रेस, नई दिल्ली-इंदौर इंटरसिटी स्पेशल, रामनगर-बांद्रा स्पेशल ट्रेन, अमृतसर-मुंबई सेंट्रल स्वर्ण मंदिर मेल, पटना-अहमदाबाद, तिरुअनंतपुरम-नई दिल्ली, इंदौर-नई दिल्ली इंटरसिटी, उदयपुर-निजामुद्दीन स्पेशल, मुंबई सेंट्रल-नई दिल्ली एक्सप्रेस, अहमदाबाद-निजामुद्दीन, मुंबई सेंट्रल-नई दिल्ली एक्सप्रेस, बांद्रा-निजामुद्दीन, मुंबई-निजामुद्दीन राजधानी एक्सप्रेस, मुंबई-अमृतसर स्वर्ण मंदिर मेल, बांद्रा-गाजीपुर सिटी एक्सप्रेस, बांद्रा-गोरखपुर अवध एक्सप्रेस काे भी रूट बदलकर चलाया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें