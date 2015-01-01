पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवकाश घोषित:आरटीयू कोटा में 16 नवंबर तक अवकाश, बुलाए जाने पर कर्मियों को कार्यालय आना होगा

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

आरटीयू कोटा में बुधवार से 16 नवंबर तक दीपावली अवकाश घोषित कर दिया है। आरटीयू प्रशासन के अनुसार इस दैारान परीक्षा व्यवस्था, एवं अन्य अवाश्यक कार्य के लिए कर्मचारियों को बुलाए जाने पर कार्यालय आना हाेगा। यूडी के जिन शिक्षकों अकार अधिकारियों अकार कर्मचारियों की ड्यूटी प्रवेश कार्य में लगी है।

वह अपनी ड्यूटी का कार्य यथावत करेंगे तथा जिन शिक्षक, कर्मचारी के मुख्यालय से बाहर जाना है। अपने स्थान पर अन्य कर्मचारी की उपलब्धता सुनिश्चित कर विभागाध्यक्ष के स्तर पर सुनिश्चित करेंगे। साथ ही अशैक्षणिक कर्मचारियों काने कार्यालय में उपस्थित हेनेन पर इस अवधि का नियमानुसार क्षतिपूर्ति अवकाश देय हाेगा।
12 नवंबर काे स्टूडेंट्स का कैंपस में हाेगा एडमिशन के लिए स्पेशल राउंड

आरटीयू केट की अटेर से बीटेक फ़र्स्ट ईयर में एडमिशन के लिए 12 नवंबर काने स्पेशल राउंड का अयाज हाेगा। इसके लिए यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन ने खाली सीटें के लिए वेबसाइट पर सीट मैट्रिक्स शाम चार बजे तक का जारी कर दिया है। साथ ही जेस की अटेर से हुई काउंसलिंग में सीट काने छेड़कर गए स्टूडेंट्स की खाली रही सीट के अनाधार पर मंगलवार शाम चार बजे तक की स्थिति काने देखते हुए वेबसाइट पर सीट मैट्रिक्स काने अप्लाइड किया है।

वहीं पहले से प्रस्तावित यूनिवर्सिटी कैंपस में 12 नवंबर काने सुबह 10 बजे से कैंपस में स्पेशल राउंड में एडमिशन हाेंगे। सबसे पहले ईडब्ल्यूएस कैटेगरी के स्टूडेंट्स काने बुलवाया जाएगा। इसके बाद अन्य कैटेगरी के स्टूडेंट्स काने बारी-बारी से सेशनल डिस्पेंसिंग के अनुसार बुलवाया जाएगा।

फ़र्स्ट ईयर में एडमिशन के लिए एयरोनॉटिकल इंजीनियरिंग, इलेक्ट्रिकल इंजीनियरिंग, इलेक्ट्रानिक इंस्ट्रूमेंटेशन एंड कंट्राेल, इलेक्ट्रानिक्स एंड कम्युनिकेशन इंजीनियरिंग, इंफार्मेशन टेक्नाेलाॅजी, मैकेनिकल इंजीनियरिंग, पैट्रोलियम इंजीनियरिंग अकार प्रॉडक्शन एंड इंडस्ट्रीयल ब्रांच में टेंटेटिव खाली सीटें की मैट्रिक्स वेबसाइट पर जारी की है।

