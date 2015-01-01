पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:दौड़े पांव आ रही सर्दी, 3 कदम गिरकर 10.3 डिग्री पर पहुंचा शहर का न्यूनतम पारा

फोटो सीबी गार्डन का।

कई दिनाें की तेजी के बाद तापमान में गिरावट हाेने लगी है। बुधवार का न्यूनतम पारा 3 डिग्री गिरकर 10.3 डिग्री रिकाॅर्ड किया गया। इससे पहले नवंबर में न्यूनतम पारा 22 और 23 नवंबर काे 9.3 डिग्री रह चुका है। माैसम विभाग के प्रादेशिक प्रभारी राधेश्याम शर्मा के अनुसार 2 दिन तक न्यूनतम पारा 9 से 10 डिग्री के बीच रहने की उम्मीद है। हालांकि ठंड और ठिठुरन बनी रहेगी।

काेहरे के भी अभी आसार नहीं है। हालांकि उत्तरी हवाओं के असर से काेटा में एक सप्ताह में न्यूनतम पारा में पांच से छह डिग्री की गिरावट हाेगी। माैसम में बदलाव के साथ शहर में स्टेशन एरिया में न्यूनतम पारा 7.5 डिग्री रिकाॅर्ड किया गया, जबकि अधिकतम पारा 22.5 डिग्री रिकाॅर्ड किया गया। बुधवार काे कई दिन बाद धूप खिली। अधिकतम तापमान 2 डिग्री बढ़कर 22.1 पर पहुंच गया। मंगलवार काे न्यूनतम पारा 13.3 और अधिकतम 20.2 डिग्री रिकाॅर्ड किया गया। सुबह 8:30 बजे की आर्द्रता 69 प्रतिशत रही जाे शाम 5:30 बजे घटकर 41 प्रतिशत रही। वहीं हवा की स्पीड पांच किमी प्रति घंटे रही। पिछले साल 29 दिसंबर काे 2.8 डिग्री पहुंच गया था पारा वर्ष 2018 में सबसे कम न्यूनतम पारा 4.2 डिग्री रिकाॅर्ड किया गया था। पिछले साल 29 दिसंबर काे न्यूनतम पारा सबसे 2.8 डिग्री रिकाॅर्ड किया गया था। पिछले 10 सालाें में 2011 में सबसे अधिक 32.8 डिग्री तापमान दर्ज किया गया था।

7 दिसंबर काे 32.8 डिग्री रह चुका है। माैसम विभाग के अनुसार पिछले 10 साल में काेटा में तीन बार मावठ हुई है। वर्ष 2017 में 6 दिसंबर काे 5.4 एमएम, 2015 में 2 दिसंबर काे 1.7 एमएम, 2013 में 31 दिसंबर काे 11 एमएम और 2010 में 0.6 एमएम बारिश हुई गई थी।

