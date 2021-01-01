पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यूआईटी में 4 घंटे धरने पर बैठे दिलावर:बोले- योजना की जानकारी ली तो एईएन ने की अभद्रता, एईएन ने कहा- विधायक गलत फाइल पास करने के लिए दबाव बना रहे थे

कोटा2 घंटे पहले
यूआईटी सचिव ऑफिस पर धरने पर बैठे विधायक दिलावर। - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रधानमंत्री आवास याेजना के तहत लाेगाें काे राशि नहीं मिलने के संबंध में यूआईटी अधिकारियाें से बात करने गए रामगंजमंडी विधायक मदन दिलावर ने एईएन पर अभद्र व्यवहार का आराेप लगाते हुए वहीं धरने पर बैठ गए। करीब 4 घंटे तक वे यूआईटी सचिव राजेश जाेशी के कमरे में धरने पर बैठे रहे। बाद में यूआईटी अध्यक्ष एवं कलेक्टर उज्ज्वल राठाैड़ वहां पहुंचे और विधायक से वार्ता की।

विधायक की मांग पर एईएन कमल मीणा द्वारा अभी तक करवाए गए सभी कार्याें की जांच करवाने की बात कही तब वे धरने से उठे। इधर, एईएन मीणा का कहना है कि मैंने काेई अभद्रता नहीं की, विधायक गलत फाइलाें काे भी पास करवाने के लिए प्रेशर बना रहे थे, उसके लिए मना करके मैं कमरे से बाहर आ गया था।

प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना को लेकर हुआ विवाद, कलेक्टर ने दिया जांच कराने का आश्वासन

विधायक दिलावर का कहना है कि प्रधानमंत्री आवास याेजना के तहत जिन लाेगाें ने मकान बना लिए उनकी भी राशि यूआईटी द्वारा नहीं दी जा रही है। लाेग परेशान हाे रहे हैं। ऐसे लाेगाें की राशि रिलीज करवाने के संबंध में बात करने के लिए यूआईटी सचिव राजेश जाेशी के पास गया था। वहां पर सचिव काे पूरा मामला बताया और संबंधित अधिकारी काे बुलवाया ताे एईएन कमल मीणा आए। एईएन से जब इस संबंध में पूछा ताे वे उखड़ गए और अभद्र भाषा का प्रयाेग करने लगे।

इसके बाद विधायक वहीं, धरने पर बैठ गए। मामला बिगड़ता देख एडीएम सिटी आरडी मीणा माैके पर पहुंचे। उसके बाद यूआईटी अध्यक्ष उज्ज्वल राठाैड़ माैके पर पहुंचे। उन्हाेंने विधायक से वार्ता कर समझाइश की। विधायक ने मांग रखी कि एईएन द्वारा अब तक 1500 कराेड़ रुपए के कार्य करवाए गए हैं, सभी कार्याें में संदेह है। इसलिए बाहर की एजेंसी से इनके द्वारा करवाए गए कार्याें की जांच करवाई जाए। कलेक्टर ने जांच करवाने के लिए कहा, उसके बाद वे धरने से उठे।

^विधायक प्रधानमंत्री आवास याेजना के मामले में बात करने आए थे। एईएन और उनके बीच बहस हाेने पर मैं माैके पर गया था। विधायक ने एईएन के कार्याें की जांच करवाने की मांग रखी। इस पर यूआईटी और बाहरी इंजीनियर्स से जांच करवा ली जाएगी।

-उज्जवल राठाैड़, यूआईटी अध्यक्ष एवं जिला कलेक्टर
^विधायक से किसी तरह की अभद्रता नहीं की। प्रधानमंत्री आवास याेजना का मामला मैं देखता भी नहीं हूं। एक्सईएन थे नहीं, इसलिए सचिव के कमरे में चला गया था। उन्हें बताया कि जाे फाइलें सही थी वाे पास हाे चुकी हैं और जाे रुकी हैं, उनमें गड़बड़ी है। इस पर उन्हाेंने कहा कि जब जानकारी नहीं है ताे क्याें आए, इस पर कमरे से बाहर आ गया। विधायक गलत फाइलाें काे भी पास करने के लिए दबाव बना रहे थे।
-कमल मीणा, एईएन यूआईटी

