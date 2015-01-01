पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सैक्स रैकेट का भांडाफोड़:स्पा सेंटर के नाम पर चला रहे थे सैक्स रैकेट, पांच युवतियों समेत एक ग्राहक गिरफ्तार

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  • कुन्हाड़ी पुलिस ने लैंडमार्क सिटी एरिया में की कार्रवाई, स्पा सेंटर संचालक फरार

शहर पुलिस ने लैंडमार्क सिटी में स्पा सेंटर के नाम पर चल रहे सैक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश किया है। पुलिस ने मामले में 5 युवतियों तथा एक ग्राहक को गिरफ्तार किया है। इन युवतियों में 1 लड़की कोटा की तथा शेष अलग-अलग राज्यों से है, जो डेढ़ साल से कोटा में जिस्मफरोशी का धंधा कर रही थी। एसपी गौरव यादव ने बताया कि डिएसपी भगवत सिंह हिंगड को मुखबिरों से सूचना मिली कि लैंडमार्क सिटी रोड पर नितेश खटीक निवासी कोटड़ी केंडल लाइट स्पा सेन्टर के नाम से स्पा सेन्टर संचालित करता है। जो स्पा सेंटर की आड़ में सेक्स रैकेट चलाता है और कोटा के बाहर से लड़कियां मंगवाता है। मुखबिरों ने बताया कि फिलहाल उसके स्पा सेंन्टर में 4-5 युवतियां इस काम के लिए आई हुई हैं। सूचना पर पुलिस ने टीम का गठन किया और चार पुलिसकर्मियों को बोगस ग्राहक बनाकर केंडल लाइट स्पा सेन्टर पर भेजा गया। जहां डील फाइनल हुई और जैसे ही बोगस ग्राहकों का इशारा मिला तो पुलिस ने सेंटर पर छापा मार दिया। पुलिस को वहां पर स्पा सेन्टर की आड़ में वैश्यावृति करती 5 युवतियां मिली और ग्राहक नवजीत जैन मिला। जिन्हें पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया। युवतियों ने पुलिस पूछताछ में कबूल किया कि नितेश लड़कियों को बाहर से कोटा लाकर स्पा सेन्टर की आड में वैश्यावृति का काम करवाता है।

दो सालों से स्पा सेंटर में कर रही थी काम

पुलिस ने बताया कि वैश्यावृति करते पकड़ी गई लड़कियां पिछले दो साल से कोटा के विभिन्न स्पा सेन्टरों में काम कर चुकी हैं। वो पिछले 2 माह से केण्डल लाइट स्पा सेन्टर में वैश्यावृति कर रही हैं। वैश्यावृति करते पकड़ी गई सभी लड़कियां कमरा लेकर विज्ञाननगर इलाके में रहती है। नितेश खटीक गिरफ्तारी से बचने के लिए फरार हो गया, जिसकी गिरफ्तारी के प्रयास शुरू कर दिए है।

