सीएसएबी काउंसलिंग:सैकंड राउंड का सीट आवंटन आज

कोटा4 घंटे पहले
एनआईटी, ट्रिपलआईटी व जीएफटीआई की खाली सीटों के लिए हाे रही सीएसएबी काउंसलिंग के सेकंड राउंड का सीट आवंटन बुधवार शाम 5 बजे जारी किया जाएगा। जिन स्टूडेंट्स काे सेकंड राउंड में पहली बार सीट का आवंटन हाेगा, उन्हें 25 से 27 नवंबर के बीच फीस जमा करके आवश्यक डाॅक्यूमेंट्स अपलोड कर ऑनलाइन रिपोर्टिंग करनी होगी।

कॅरिअर काउंसलिंग एक्सपर्ट अमित आहूजा ने बताया कि जिन स्टूडेंट्स ने सीएसएबी काउंसलिंग के फर्स्ट राउंड में मिली सीट को सिक्योर कर लिया था, अब इन सभी स्टूडेंट्स को सेकंड राउंड में जिन कॉलेज का आवंटन होगा, उन्हें 25 नवंबर से 1 दिसंबर के बीच कॉलेज में फाइनल एडमिशन प्राेसेस काे पूरी करने के लिए शेष फीस एवं आवश्यक डाॅक्यूमेंट्स को अपलोड कर ऑनलाइन रिपोर्टिंग करनी होगी।

जोसा में मिली सीट सिक्योर करने वाले स्टूडेंट्स को यदि सीएसएबी काउंसलिंग में किसी नए कॉलेज का आवंटन नहीं होता है तो इनकी जोसा में मिली सीट ही पुनः आवंटित हो जाएगी। साथ ही, इन स्टूडेंट्स की जोसा काउंसलिंग के दौरान जमा कराई सीट एक्सेप्टेंस फीस और आंशिक एडमिशन फीस आवंटित काॅलेजों की फीस में शामिल कर दी जाएगी। स्टूडेंट्स को अपने आवंटित कॉलेजों की वेबसाइट पर जाकर शेष फीस एवं आवश्यक डाॅक्यूमेंट्स की जानकारी लेनी होगी।

ये होगा रिफंड: एक्सपर्ट आहूजा के अनुसार ऐसे स्टूडेंट्स जिन्होंने जोसा में अपनी सीट विड्रॉल या कैंसिल करवा ली एवं जिन स्टूडेंट्स ने सीएसएबी में पहली बार भाग लिया था। इन स्टूडेंट्स को यदि किसी भी सीट का आवंटन नहीं होता है, तो उन्हें 2000 रुपए शुल्क काटकर शेष फीस लौटा दी जाएगी। साथ ही ऐसे स्टूडेंट्स जिन्होंने सीएसएबी के फर्स्ट राउंड में आवंटित सीट को सरेंडर कर सेकंड राउंड में भाग लिया है और उन्हें किसी भी सीट का आवंटन नहीं होता है तो ऐसी स्थिति में 6 हजार रुपए शुल्क काटकर शेष फीस लौटा दी जाएगी।

