पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सिटी स्पोर्ट्स:सीनियर डीपीओ, लोको पैंथर, आरपीएफ स्टार, सीएचआई की टीम इलेवन क्वार्टर फाइनल में

कोटा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • संकल्प रेल संस्थान की ओर से आयोजित क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता में 6 मैच हुए

कोटा| संकल्प रेल संस्थान कोटा द्वारा आयोजित क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता के पांचवें दिन गुरुवार को रेलवे स्टेडियम व वर्कशाॅप ग्राउंड पर 6 मैच खेले गए। सचिव एमएस बग्गा, प्रतियोगिता संयोजक शेख मोहम्मद जफर ने बताया कि सीएचआई इलेवन ने आरपीएफ हेडक्वाटर इलेवन को, सीनियर डीपीओ इलेवन ने ट्रेन लाईटिंग इलेवन को, एडब्ल्यूएमआर ने सीपीडब्ल्यूआई साउथ को, लोको पेंथर इलेवन ने गार्ड-1 इलेवन को, आरपीएफ स्टार ने रामगंजमंडी इलेवन को व भवानीमंडी इलेवन ने एसएण्डटी रेड इलेवन को प्रतियोगिता के क्वार्टर फाइनल में जगह बनाई।

रेलवे स्टेडियम पर पहला मैच आरपीएफ हेडक्वाटर इलेवन व सीएचआई इलेवन के बीच खेला गया। इसमें सीएचआई इलेवन ने 5 विकेट से मैच जीता। राहुल को मैन ऑफ द मैच चुना। दूसरा मैच सीनियर डीपीओ इलेवन ने ट्रेन लाईटिंग इलेवन को 9 विकेट से हराया। मैन ऑफ द मैच शिवम रहे। तीसरे मैच में एडब्ल्यूएमआर ने सीपीडब्ल्यूआई साउथ को 60 रनों से हराया।

वर्कशाॅप ग्राउण्ड के संयोजक नसीमुददीन ने बताया कि यहां पहला मैच लोको पेंथर इलेवन ने गार्ड इलेवन 3 विकेट से हराया। लोको पेंथर के शंकर मैन ऑफ द मैच चुने। दूसरा मैच आरपीएफ सुपरस्टार ने रामगंजमंडी इलेवन 85 रनों से हराया। तीसरा मैच ने एसएण्डटी रेड इलेवन ने पहले खेलते हुए 9 विकेट पर 104 रन बनाए। भवानीमंडी के गेंदबाज ईश्वर सिंह ने 10 रन देकर 2 विकेट लिए।

टीम रेड ग्रुप ए में शीर्ष पर, रेड व व्हाइट टीमें सेमीफाइनल में

हरीश चंद्र शर्मा एडवोकेट की स्मृति में खेल सप्ताह की क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता गुरुवार काे भी जारी रही। इसके तहत कोटा ग्रे की टीम व पिंक टीम के बीच मैच हुआ। परिषद अध्यक्ष बृजराज सिंह चाैहान व महासचिव रामबाबू मालव ने बताया कि आज पहले मैच में कोटा ग्रे की टीम ने टॉस जीत बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 20 ओवर में 9 विकेट पर 92 रन बनाए।

दूसरे मैच में टीम रेड ने टीम व्हाइट को 7 विकेट से हरा ग्रुप ए में शीर्ष स्थान हासिल किया तथा सेमीफाइनल का टिकट कटा लिया। परिषद के खेलकूद सप्ताह में आज कैरम के मुकाबले प्रारंभ हुए। इसमें संजय शर्मा, प्रदीप मेहरा, हितेश शर्मा, मनोज वैष्णव, अंकित, यकीनुद्दीन ने मैच जीते। प्रतियोगिता प्रभारी शक्ति शर्मा ने बताया कि महिला एकल केरम में पूजा बांगा जीती।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें