पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आकर्षक ऑफर:शुभम ग्रुप का सरकारी कर्मचारियों व डाॅक्टर्स के लिए दिवाली बंपर ऑफर

कोटा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शुभम ग्रुप ने सभी सरकारी कर्मचारियों और डाॅक्टर्स के लिए दिवाली धमाका ऑफर लॉन्च किया है। ग्रामीण एसपी शरद चाैधरी ने इस स्कीम के पोस्टर का विमोचन करते हुए इसे शुरू किया। इस माैके पर शुभम ग्रुप के डायरेक्टर अरुण मेहता ने बताया कि इस ऑफर में एक से 30 नवंबर तक नई बुकिंग कराने पर ओवन, फ्रिज एवं वाटर प्यूरीफायर आरओ प्रत्येक ग्राहक को दिया जाएगा।

शुभम ग्रुप के बेहतरीन प्रोजेक्ट्स माइल स्टोन टाउनशिप, सिलिकाॅन सिटी, और बैंचमार्क टाउनशिप में प्लाॅट व विला तथा लैण्डमार्क पैराडाइज, महालक्ष्मीपुरम व लैण्डमार्क क्राउन में फ्लैट्स जल्द से़ जल्द बुक कराने का यह सुनहरा माैका है, ताकि इस आकर्षक ऑफर का लाभ उठाया जा सके।

ग्रुप के नए प्रोजेक्ट सिलिकाॅन सिटी टाउनशिप को साईन्टिफिक थीम पर बून्दी रोड पर विकसित किया जा रहा जहां सभी साइज के प्लाॅट एवं विला उपलब्ध हैं। काेटावासियाें से इसे शानदार रेस्पाेंस मिल रहा है। साथ ही लैण्डमार्क सिटी स्थित लैण्डमार्क पैराडाईज के पहले चरण में 3-बीएचके फ्लैट्स खरीदने पर व दूसरे चरण में 1-बीएचके फ्लैट्स खरीदने पर भी ये स्कीम लागू रहेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें