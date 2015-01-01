पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कुन्हाड़ी पुलिस की कार्रवाई:जमीन के विवाद में युवक की हत्या के छह आरोपी गिरफ्तार, दो बाल अपचारी निरुद्ध

काेटाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मुख्य आरोपी पर दर्ज हैं 13 मुकदमे

काली बस्ती कुन्हाड़ी में जमीन के विवाद को लेकर भरतराज मालवीय के हाथ-पैर तोड़कर गंभीर रूप से घायल करने वाले छह आरोपियों काे गिरफ्तार कर दाे बाल अपचारी निरुद्ध किए हैं। एएसपी प्रवीण कुमार जैन ने बताया कि 18 नवंबर काे फरियादी दीपक ने कुन्हाड़ी थाने में रिपोर्ट दी थी कि मैं और मेरे मामा ससुर भरतराज मालवीय व नरेश काली बस्ती वाली जमीन पर गए थे।

इस जमीन काे लेकर हमारे व अनिल हरिजन के बीच विवाद चला आ रहा है। मामाससुर भरतराज पास की दुकान पर कुछ लेने के लिए आए। इसी दाैरान भरतराज दुकान पर पहुंचा तो अनिल व अन्‍य 6-7 व्यक्तियों ने भरतराज को रोक लिया। सभी ने भरतराज को जान से मारने की नीयत से तलवार, सरिया, पाइप से हमला कर घायल कर दिया। मैंने व नरेश ने भरतराज पर हमला करते हुए व्यक्तियों को देख कर बचाव के लिए भागे तो वे हमारे ऊपर भी हमला करने आए।

बचाव को देखते हुए हम वहां से भाग निकले। कुछ समय बाद हमें पता चला कि भरतराज को बुरी तरह से मारपीट कर घायल कर दिया। जिसके गंभीर स्थिति में एमबीएस अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया था। जिसकी मंगलवार काे इलाज के दाैरान माैत हा़े गई। पुलिस ने मामले काे गंभीरता लेते हुए मुकदमा दर्ज किया। आरोपियों की तलाश के लिए सीआई गंगासहाय शर्मा के नेतृत्व में कांस्टेबल महेन्द्र सिंह, केजी यादव व छत्रसाल की टीम बनाई। जिन्होंने मुल्जिमों की तलाश करते हुए मंगलवार काे छह आरोपियों काे गिरफ्तार कर दाे बाल अपचारियों काे डिटेन किया है।

ये बदमाश हुए गिरफ्तार
सीआई गंगासहाय शर्मा ने बताया कि आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए टीम में शामिल कांस्टेबल महेन्द्र सिंह साेलंकी, केजी यादव व छत्रसाल सिंह द्वारा आरोपियों की तलाश के लिए दबिश दी। जिन्हें मंगलवार काे सफलता मिली और हत्‍या की घटना करने वाले सभी आराेपी अनिल कुमार पुत्र रामभराेस, करण उर्फ कालू पुत्र पप्पू लाल, रोहित उर्फ झब्बू पुत्र दौलतराम, सुमित पुत्र रघुवीर, अर्जुन पुत्र गोपाल व रवि पुत्र पप्पू को गिरफ्तार किया तथा घटना में शामिल दो बाल अपचारियों को भी डिटेन किया। मुख्य आरोपी अनिल हरिजन कुन्हाड़ी थाने का हिस्ट्रीशीटर है। जिसके खिलाफ पूर्व में भी हत्या का प्रयास, अवैध हथियार ,जबरन वसूली,मारपीट के कुल 13 प्रकरण दर्ज है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें