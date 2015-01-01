पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वर्ल्ड सीओपीडी डे:धूम्रपान और वायु प्रदूषण सीओपीडी के प्रमुख कारण, इनसे बचाव से ही तंदुरूस्त रहेंगे फेफड़े

आज यानी 18 नवंबर काे वर्ल्ड सीओपीडी डे है। सीओपीडी यानी क्रॉनिक ऑब्स्ट्रेक्टिव पल्मोनरी डिजीज। इस बीमारी को लेकर भास्कर के पाठकों काे विस्तृत नॉलेज दे रहे हैं मेडिकल कॉलेज में श्वास रोग विभाग के एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर डॉ. राजेंद्र ताखर। डॉ. ताखर ने बताया कि सीओपीडी फेफड़े की एक ऐसी बीमारी है, जिसकी रोकथाम और प्रबंधन किया जा सकता है।

इसमें फेफड़ों में श्वसन नलिकाओं में सिकुड़न होने लगती है। इससे क्रॉनिक ब्राेन्काइटिस और हवा की थैलियां क्षतिग्रस्त हो जाती हैं। जब यह नुकसान बहुत अधिक होता है तो फेफड़ों के लिए भी रक्त में पर्याप्त ऑक्सीजन दे पाना तथा अतिरिक्त कार्बन डाई ऑक्साइड निकालना मुश्किल हो सकता है।

रोक

  • सबसे अच्छा उपाय है धूम्रपान शुरू ही न करें या छोड़ दें।
  • धूम्रपान छोड़ने के प्रयासों में अपने परिवार के सदस्यों और मित्रों का सहयोग लें।
  • व्यवसाय के कारण रसायन के धुएं और धूल से संपर्क में आना सीओपीडी का एक और जोखिम कारक है। यदि आप किसी प्रकार के फेफड़े में जलन पैदा करने वाले किसी प्रकार के तत्व के साथ काम करते हैं तो अपनी सुरक्षा के सबसे अच्छे उपाय के बारे में सुपरवाइजर से बात करें, जैसे कि रेस्पिरेटरी प्रोटेक्टिव इक्विपमेंट पहनना।
  • फेफड़े के उत्प्रेरकों को टालने का प्रयास करें जो सीओपीडी में योगदान दे सकते हैं जैसे कि वायु प्रदूषण, रसायन का धुआं, धूल और सेकंड हैंड धुआं।
  • यदि आपको सीओपीडी है तो उससे जुड़ी जटिलताओं की रोकथाम के प्रयास करें। एक्सपर्ट से सलाह लें।

सीओपीडी के कारण

  • सबसे सामान्य कारण तंबाकू का धुआं है।
  • रसायनों और धूल जैसे कार्य संबंधी प्रदूषकों का संपर्क, जैसे कि कोयले की धूल या एस्बेस्टॉस।
  • घरों में रसोई और गर्माहट के लिए उपयोग में लाए जा रहे ईंधनों से घर के अंदर होने वाला वायु प्रदूषण।
  • आनुवांशिक
  • बचपन के अत्यधिक श्वसन संबंधी संक्रमण
