उत्तर और दक्षिण नगर निगम के नतीजे:जीत के उत्साह में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग भूले प्रत्याशी और समर्थक

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

उत्तर और दक्षिण नगर निगम के नतीजे मंगलवार को आ गए। मतगणना जेडीबी और कॉमर्स कॉलेज में हुई। दोनों जगह प्रत्याशियों के समर्थकों की भारी भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। कई लोगों ने मास्क तक नहीं पहन रखा था। जीत के बाद समर्थक इतने उत्साहित हो गए कि सोशल डिस्टेंटिंग का ध्यान नहीं रखा। वहीं, शहरवासियों ने जिनकाे पांच के लिए शहर की सरकार सौंपी है, वे जीत के जश्न में इस तरह डूब गए कि और पहले दिन ही सरकार की गाइड लाइन की धज्जियां उड़ा दी।

उत्साह से आए बीजेपी उम्मीदवार निराश लाैटे, कांग्रेस ने मनाया जश्न

जेडीबी काॅलेज में काेटा दक्षिण नगर निगम के 80 वार्डाें के लिए काउंटिंग हुई। यहां सुबह से ही उम्मीदवाराें का पहुंचना शुरू हाे गया था। यहां सुबह से ही बीजेपी और कांग्रेस के प्रमुख उम्मीदवार यहां सुबह से डटे हुए थे। बीजेपी के प्रत्याशी सुबह के समय उत्साह से लबरेज थे, क्योंकि उन्हें बंपर जीत की उम्मीद थी, लेकिन जैसे-जैसे एक-एक करके रिजल्ट आने लगे, उनके चेहरों पर मायूसी छा गई।

यहां विवेक राजवंशी व गोपाल राम मंडा पूरे समय डटे रहे और आखिरी रिजल्ट आने के बाद ही ये दोनों गए। जबकि ज्यादातर प्रत्याशी अपनी हार की आहट से पहले ही रवाना हो गए। कांग्रेस का कोई प्रत्याशी जीतकर आता तो पहले से मौजूद कांग्रेसी उसका गर्मजोशी से स्वागत करते, मीडिया से उनका परिचय कराते। जबकि बीजेपी में दोपहर से ही खलबली मची थी, पार्टी का कोई बड़ा नेता यहां नहीं पहुंचा। बीजेपी के ज्यादातर प्रत्याशियों ने नाश्ता तक नहीं किया, हार की सूचना से वे तत्काल रवाना हो गए। अंत तक एक-दो सीटों का फासला चल रहा था, जो अंत में बराबरी तक पहुंच गया।

दिन भर इंतजार के बाद शाम 6 बजे आया परिणाम

इस बार मतगणना की रफ्तार धीमी रही, जिसकी वजह से परिणाम काफी देर से जारी हुए। दोनों नगर निगमों का परिणाम लगभग शाम छह बजे आया। वहीं, जयपुर और जोधपुर के परिणाम दोपहर 3 बजे ही जारी हो गए। वहीं, दिन में स्टेडियम के बाहर खड़े दाेनाें पार्टियों के कार्यकर्ताओं ने चुनाव आयाेग के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। कार्यकर्ताओं ने बताया परिणाम घोषित करने के लिए अग्रसेन बाजार तक स्पीकर काे लगाया गया, लेकिन सुबह से लेकर शाम तक एक बार भी उन स्पीकर में प्रत्याशियों के जीतने की घाेषणा नहीं की गई।

सुबह आठ बजे ही पहुंच गए समर्थक
जिला प्रशासन के द्वारा काेराेना के चलते भीड़ काे एकत्रित होने से राेकने के लिए नयापुरा स्टेडियम के बाहर ही प्रत्याशियों के समर्थकों काे राेक दिया गया था। सुबह 8 बजे से ही यहां पर दाेनाें पार्टियों के समर्थक पहुंचना शुरू हाे गए थे। ऐसे में स्टेडियम के बाहर भारी भीड़ देखने काे मिल रही थी।

शांति बनाए रखने की अपील करती रही पुलिस

पुलिस ने नयापुरा की तरफ से आने वाले सभी कार्यकर्ताओं काे नयापुरा स्टेडियम के बाहर राेक दिया। दाेनाें पार्टी के समर्थक आमने सामने नहीं हा़े इसके लिए एएसपी राजेश मील जाप्ते के साथ में जाकर बार-बार कार्यकर्ताओं काे शांति बनाए रखने की अपील करते रहे।

दोपहर तक साफ हो गया परिणाम कांग्रेस के पक्ष में हैं, भाजपाई नदारद

कॉमर्स कॉलेज के बाहर मतगणना शुरू होने के साथ ही समर्थकों का आना शुरू हो गया था। सुबह 9 बजे तक यहां पूरी तरह शांति थी और चप्पे-चप्पे पर नाकाबंदी कर खड़ी हुई पुलिस नजर आ रही थी। जैसे ही पार्षद प्रत्याशी जीतकर बाहर आना शुरू हुए तो नारे लगना शुरू हुए और देखते ही देखते ओपन जीप और कारों में कार्यकर्ता आने लगे और ढोल-नगाड़ों ने इस शांति को तोड़ दिया।

इसके बाद शुरू हुआ शोर बाद में नहीं थमा। जैसे ही कोई प्रत्याशी जीतकर बाहर आता तो ढ़ोल-नगाड़ों का शोर के बीच उसे मालाएं पहनाने और गले लगाकर कंधों पर बैठाने का क्रम शुरू हो जाता। पुलिस ने विज्ञान नगर फ्लाईओवर के नीचे कांग्रेस और भाजपा के दो ब्लॉक बनाएं थे, जहां से वो नारेबाजी कर रहे थे। लेकिन, जीत के जुनून और नारों के इस शोर के बीच दोनों ही पार्टियों के समर्थक सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और मास्क लगाना भूल गए। समर्थकों में अपने प्रत्याशियों को माला पहनाने की होड़ लग गई।

नारों से साफ हो गया था परिणाम

कोटा उत्तर में कांग्रेस 47 पार्षदों के साथ बोर्ड बनाने जा रही है। जनता का यह आदेश भले ही शाम 5 बजे मतपेटियों से निकला, लेकिन समर्थकों के जोशीले नारों और हुजूम ने परिणाम सुबह ही क्लियर कर दिए थे। भाजपा पार्षदों के समर्थक सुबह से नदारद थे, जो दोपहर बाद नजर आए। इन दोनों तस्वीरों ने सुबह बहुत कुछ साफ कर दिया था।

रास्ता जाम होने लगा तो पुलिस ने फटकारी लाठियां

दोपहर में जैसे ही प्रत्याशियों का आना शुरू हुए तो समर्थक भी अपने नेता को लेने भारी संख्या में आए। इस दौरान विज्ञान नगर फ्लाईओवर के नीचे वाला रोड जाम होने लगा और समर्थक बे रिकेट्स के करीब पहुंच गए। जब पुलिस की चेतावनियों का कोई असर नहीं हुआ तो पुलिस ने लाठियां फटकारी और जिसके बाद कुछ देर में सबकुछ सामान्य हो गया।

घूंघट में मतगणना स्थल तक पहुंची प्रत्याशी

  • कोटा उत्तर नगर निगम क्षेत्र के वार्ड नंबर 24 से विजयी प्रत्याशी हेमलता गौतम घूंघट में मतगणना स्थल तक पहुंची। मतगणना केंद्र पर वह पहले से उपस्थित नहीं थी। लेकिन जीतने के बाद मतगणना स्थल कॉमर्स कॉलेज पहुंची तो घूंघट में पहुंची। मतगणना स्थल पर उन्होंने जीत का सर्टिफिकेट लिया।
  • नयापुरा स्टेडियम के बाहर कार्यकर्ता की भीड़ एकत्रित हुई,ताे इसका फायदा फुटपाथ पर मास्क बेचने वालाें ने जमकर उठाया गया। स्टेडियम के बाहर ही मास्क की दुकान लेकर पहुंच गए। एेसे में जिन लाेगाें के पास मास्क नहीं थे। उनके द्वारा मास्क काे खरीदा गया।

महापौर एवं उप महापौर निर्वाचन के लिए भवन अधिग्रहित

नगर निगम चुनाव में महापौर और उपमहापौर के निर्वाचन के लिए नगर निगम के भवनों को 3 नवम्बर से 15 तक लोक प्रतिनिधित्व अधिनियम 1951 की धारा 160 के तहत अधिग्रहण किया गया है।जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी उज्ज्वल राठौड़ ने आदेश जारी कर नगर निगम कोटा दक्षिण के महापौर और उप महापौर के निर्वाचन के लिए राजीव गांधी भवन नगर निगम कोटा के बी ब्लॉक में स्थित मुख्य मीटिंग हॉल, ग्राउंड फ्लाेर पर स्थित महापौर कक्ष संख्या 102 को अधिग्रहित किया है।

सीएम के गृह क्षेत्र में हार से सबक ले कांग्रेस : माहुर

नगर निगम चुनाव में जोधपुर दक्षिण नगर निगम पर भाजपा ने शानदार जीत दर्ज की। भाजपा के पूर्व प्रदेश मंत्री और झालावाड़ प्रभारी छगन माहुर ने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री अशाेक गहलोत का अपने गृह जिले में नगर निगम पर जीत नहीं दिलवा पाना शर्मनाक है। कांग्रेस को इस हार से सबक लेना चाहिए। सरकार में होते हुए भी जयपुर, जोधपुर नगर निगमों में कांग्रेस को मायूसी हाथ लगी।

उन्होंने कहा कि इन चुनाव परिणाम से यह बात साबित हो गई है कि मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत ने जनता का विश्वास खो दिया है। कांग्रेस को अपनी नीतियों में सुधार करते हुए आम आदमी को राहत पहुंचाने की दिशा में कार्य करना चाहिए।

निर्दलीय हमारे ज्यादा जीते, दक्षिण में हम ही बाेर्ड बनाएंगे : त्यागी

कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष रविंद्र त्यागी ने कहा कि ये जीत विकास की है और इसका सारा श्रेय यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल काे जाता है। जनता जानती है कि विकास वाे ही कर सकते हैं। दक्षिण नगर निगम में भी हम ही बाेर्ड बनाएंगे। जाे 8 निर्दलीय जीते हैं उनमें से 5 हमारी ही पार्टी के हैं। हमने निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़ने पर किसी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई नहीं की थी, यही हमारी रणनीति का हिस्सा थी। निर्दलीय हमारे पास है और हमारे संपर्क में हैं। बाेर्ड हम ही बनाएंगे।

टिकट वितरण सिमिति की सदस्य राखी गाैतम ने कहा कि इस बार भाजपा काे उसी के गढ़ में हराया है। लाेगाें ने विकास काे चुना है अाैर भाजपा के बाेर्ड में जाे दुर्दशा हुई उससे निजात पाना चाहते थें। इसलिए जनता ने बदलाव किया है। अब बाेर्ड भी हमारा ही बनेगा।

लाड़पुरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में टिकट वितरण की जिम्मेदारी निभाने वाले नईमुद्दीन गुड्डू का कहना है कि हम ताे शुरू से ही कह रहे हैं कि दाेनाें निगम हम जीतेंगे। विकास केवल शांति धारीवाल कर सकते हैं अाैर काेर्ई नहीं, यह बात जनता की भी समझ में अा गई। इसलिए जनता ने कांग्रेस काे जिताया।

हाड़ौती विकास मोर्चा के संभागीय अध्यक्ष राजेंद्र सांखला ने बताया कि दाेनाें निगम के 150 वार्डों में से 84 में कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशियों ने जीत दर्ज की है, जो साफ तौर पर दर्शाती है कि शहर में हो रहे विकास को लेकर ही जनता ने वोट किया है। यूथ कांग्रेस प्रदेश महासचिव रवि प्रताप सिंह चंदा ने कहा कि कोटा नगर निगम के चुनावों में शहरवासियों ने कांग्रेस सरकार और यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल के काम और नीतियों पर मुहर लगाई है। प्रचार के दौरान वोटर्स ने मुझे इसी तरह का संदेश दिया था और परिणामों से यह बात पुख्ता हो गई। राजस्थान प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी अल्पसंख्यक विभाग के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष आबिद कागजी ने कहा कि कोटा उत्तर और कोटा दक्षिण में कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बनने जा रहा है सभी मतदाताओं ने कांग्रेस की रीति नीतियों पर मोहर लगाई है। स्थानीय मंत्री शांति कुमार धारीवाल द्वारा किए जा रहे विकास कार्यों को सराहा।

