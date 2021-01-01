पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गौरव का एक क्षण बनकर रह गया वीरता पुरस्कार:कोई मजदूरी कर रहा, किसी को आर्थिक मदद का इंतजार, आज भी सिस्टम से जारी है इन बहादुर बच्चों की जंग

कोटा3 घंटे पहलेलेखक: प्रवीण जैन
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राजपथ पर हाथियों पर बैठे बच्चों की छवि हम सबकी आंखों में बसी है, दशकभर पहले वीरता पुरस्कार पाने वाले राजस्थान के बच्चे आज कहां हैं

वीरभूमि राजस्थान के ऐसे कई बच्चे हैं जिन्होंने छोटी सी उम्र में बहादुरी की अनोखी मिसाल पेश की। राष्ट्रीय वीरता पुरस्कार से सम्मानित हुए। तब सरकार ने इनके बेहतर भविष्य के लिए हर प्रयास करने का वादा किया, लेकिन सच ये है कि इन बहादुर पैरों के छाले वैसे ही हैं। गौरव का यह एक क्षण उनका मुस्तकबिल नहीं बदल सका। भास्कर ने जाना कि जिन जांबाज बच्चों को एक दशक पहले यह पुरस्कार मिला, वे आज किस हाल में हैं।

कांग्रेस कंवर : तीसरी कक्षा में बालविवाह के खिलाफ आवाज उठाकर मिसाल बनी थी

अब: कोई मदद नहीं मिली, मजदूरी की, 17 की उम्र में शादी से पतलाई गांव की बहादुर बेटी कांग्रेस कंवर तब 13 साल की थी जब उसका बाल विवाह करवाया जा रहा था। कांग्रेस तीसरी में पढ़ती थी और पढ़ाई जारी रखना चाहती थी, इसलिए बाल विवाह के खिलाफ 2007 में मोर्चा खोला तो देशभर में मिसाल बनी। साल 2008 में तत्कालीन पीएम मनमाेहन सिंह ने कंवर को राष्ट्रीय वीरता पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया। लेकिन इसके बाद किसी ने उनकी सुध नहीं ली। न बेरोजगारी भत्ता मिला न कहीं से मदद। परिवार का पेट भरने के लिए कंवर को मजदूरी करनी पड़ी। साल 2012 में कंवर की शादी हो गई। लेकिन कंवर की लड़ाई जारी है। अब बीए कर लिया है और शिक्षक बनने की तैयारी कर रही है।

हिना कुरैशी : 13 साल की उम्र में जान पर खेलकर कुंड में डूबी 3 बच्चियों को बचाया

अब: प्रशासन ने कहा- पढ़ाई का खर्च देंगे, पर दिया नहीं

गजेंद्र शर्मा . टोंक | लांबाहरिसिंह में 2008 में हरि सागर कुंड में 3 बच्चियां डूब गई
थी। तब 13 साल की हिना कुरैशी ने जान पर खेलकर तीनों को बचा लिया। साल 2009 में इस साहस के लिए उन्हें प्रधानमंत्री ने वीरता पुरस्कार से नवाजा। तब 5वीं के बाद पढ़ाई छोड़ चुकी हिना से प्रशासन ने पढ़ाई का सारा खर्च उठाने का वादा किया। लेकिन पिछले साढ़े 12 साल से कोई मदद नहीं की।

पिता-भाई ने मजदूरी कर किसी तरह पढ़ाया। अब हिना बीएसटी कर चुकी है। लेकिन परिवार की आर्थिक हालात ठीक नहीं हैं। प्रशासन ने हिना के नाम पर गली का नाम रखने की घोषणा की थी। वह भी पूरी नहीं हुई। दो साल पहले हिना की शादी हो चुकी है।

इन दो बच्चों का संघर्ष रंग लाया, आज जी रहे खुशहाल जिंदगी

कृतिका: 14 की उम्र में लुटेरों से भिड़ीं, अब आईटी एक्जीक्यूटिव

रात दो बजे कुछ लुटेरे घुसे। 14 साल की कृतिका उर्फ प्रीति ने शोर मचाया तो नकाश पहने हथियारबंद लुटेरे ने चाकू से मुंह पर वार किया। लहूलुहान कृतिका ने उसे छोड़ा नहीं। इस बीच माता-पिता व पड़ोसियों आए और लुटेरे को पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। 3 फरवरी 2008 की रात की इस बहादुरी के लिए कृतिका को 2008 में वीरता पुरस्कार मिला। अब कृतिका 26 की हैं। एमसीए कर चुकी हैं। एक आईटी कंपनी में एग्जीक्यूटिव हैं।

आसू कंवर : 14 की उम्र में बाल विवाह के खिलाफ कोर्ट गई

देचू की आसू कंवर 14 की थी, तब परिजन 35 साल के दिव्यांग से जबरन बाल विवाह कराना चाहते थे। सगाई के समय लड़का 20 साल का दिखाया गया था। आसू ने माता-पिता ही नहीं समाज और पंच-सरपंच के खिलाफ भी मोर्चा खोल दिया। बाल विकास संस्थान की मदद से कोर्ट तक गई और शादी से छुटकारा मिला। तब 2008 में वीरता पुरस्कार मिला। अब 24 की हो चुकी आसू की शादी जैसलमेर में हुई। परिवार के साथ खुश है।

