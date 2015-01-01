पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लाठीचार्ज प्रकरण:भाजपा पार्षदों को लेकर आई बस पर पत्थर फेंके गए, उसके बाद पैदा हुए थे लाठीचार्ज के हालात : मीणा

कोटा17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सीएमओ ने गृह सचिव काे जांच साैंपते हुए 24 घंटे में रिपाेर्ट देने का आदेश दिया था
  • लाठीचार्ज मामले में गृह सचिव मीणा ने घायलाें के बयान लिए, बाेले- जांच के बाद हाेगा दाेषियाें का फैसला

निगम महापौर के मतदान के दौरान कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं पर हुए लाठीचार्ज की जांच पूरी हाे गई है। सीएम अशाेक गहलाेत के निर्देश के बाद मंगलवार रात काे गृह विभाग के सचिव एलएन मीणा मामले की जांच करने काेटा पहुंचे थे।

बुधवार काे उन्हाेंने लाठीचार्ज के घायलों के बयान लिए। दाेपहर बाद मौका-मुआयना किया। मीणा के साथ एमबीएस, सर्किट हाउस और घटनास्थल पर डीआईजी और एसपी समेत आला अफसर मौजूद रहे। घटनास्थल पर मीडिया से बातचीत में मीणा ने कहा कि बस पर दो पत्थर लगे थे, जो वीडियो में दिख रहा है।

भाजपा पार्षदों को लेकर जो बस गई, उससे जनाक्रोश हुआ। उसके जो स्थिति पैदा हुई, उससे लाठीचार्ज होना संभावित हैं। जांच पूरी हाेने के बाद स्थिति साफ हो जाएगी। लाठीचार्ज के दोषी के मामले में कहा कि यह स्थिति तो जांच के बाद साफ होगा।

मीणा बाेले- जल्द सौंप दूंगा रिपोर्ट

गृह सचिव एलएन मीणा ने मीडियाकर्मियों से कहा कि जल्द ही सरकार काे जांच रिपोर्ट सौंप दूंगा। मुझे इस काम के लिए भेजा गया है और मैं फिलहाल अपना काम कर रहा हूं।

गौरतलब है कि सीएम अशाेक गहलोत, नगरीय विकास एवं स्वायत्त शासन मंत्री शांति धारीवाल और प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा पुलिस की इस कार्रवाई पर असंतोष प्रकट कर चुके हैं।

पुलिस अफसराें पर गिर सकती है गाज

पूरे मामले में कुछ वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधिकारियाें पर आज-कल में कार्रवाई हाे सकती है। लाठीचार्ज के बाद मंत्री धारीवाल ने सख्त होते हुए एसपी गाैरव यादव काे फटकार भी लगाई थी। पूरे मामले की शिकायत सीएमओ में भी की थी। इसके बाद ही सीएमओ ने गृह सचिव काे जांच साैंपते हुए 24 घंटे में रिपाेर्ट देने का आदेश दिया था।

पुलिस ने दुर्भावनावश लाठीचार्ज किया: सांखला

हाड़ौती विकास मोर्चा के संभाग अध्यक्ष और कांग्रेस के प्रवक्ता राजेंद्र सांखला ने बयान में कहा है कि हमारे पार्षदों की बस अंदर नहीं जाने दी, जबकि भाजपा पार्षदों की बस पुलिस अधिकारियों ने आगे भेजी। बस की कोई जांच नहीं की, उसमें भाजपा के बड़े नेता भी थे। जबकि कांग्रेस के सभी नेताओं को बाहर ही रोका गया। इसका विरोध कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता कर रहे थे।

लाठीचार्ज में छीना मोबाइल अभी तक नहीं मिला: पाठक

पूर्व पार्षद दिलीप पाठक ने बयान में कहा कि वो सीएडी सर्किल पर थे। तभी सारा जाप्ता वहां खडे कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ताओ को निशाना बनाकर मारने लगे। मेरे कूल्हे व बाएं पैर के टखने के नीचे लाठी से वार किया, जिससे गंभीर चाेटें आईं। तीन पुलिसकर्मियाें ने मेरे हाथ से मेरा मोबाइल छीना व जब वह वापस मांगा तो उन्होंने डंडा दिखाकर धमकाया। मोबाइल अभी तक भी नहीं मिला है।

कसूरवारों को सजा नहीं मिली तो धरना दूंगा: शाहिद मुल्तानी

पुलिस ने हम पर बेवजह लाठीचार्ज किया, हमारे कई साथी घायल हो गए। लाठीचार्ज में मेरी नाक में फ्रैक्चर हाे गया, कल मेरा ऑपरेशन है। गृह सचिव एलएन मीणा ने बयान लिए हैं। मैंने साफ कहा कि कसूरवार को सजा मिले। अगर उनके के खिलाफ एक्शन नहीं लिया तो ऑपरेशन के बाद कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ गुमानपुरा बाजार में धरने पर बैठूंगा।

