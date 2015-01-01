पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महापौर राजीव अग्रवाल ने किया निरीक्षण:बंधा धर्मपुरा गौशाला में चारे की सप्लाई शुरू, अब गोवंश को दिया जाएगा गुड़

कोटा15 मिनट पहले
नगर निगम कोटा दक्षिण महापौर राजीव अग्रवाल ने मंगलवार को गौशाला बंधा धर्मपुरा का निरीक्षण किया। नगर निगम की ओर से बंधा धर्मपुरा गौशाला में गायों की हरे चारे व पानी की पर्याप्त व्यवस्था का निरीक्षण किया व गौशाला में निर्माण कार्याें का जायजा लेकर सम्बन्धित अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया व गौशाला प्रभारी को व्यवस्था में किसी भी प्रकार की कोताही व लापरवाही ना बरती जाए व पूर्ण रूप से गोवंश को पाेषक आहार व पानी व दवाईयों की व्यवस्था सुचारु रूप से बनाए रखने के दिशा निर्देश दिए।

इस दौरान उनके साथ कोटा दक्षिण के अतिरिक्त आयुक्त अशोक त्यागी, अधिशाषी अभियन्ता ए.क्यू. कुरैशी, सहायक अभियन्ता मोतीलाल चौधरी उपस्थित रहे। महापौर अग्रवाल ने कहा कि गौशाला में अब कुछ दिनों बाद गाय के बच्चों अलग रखे जाएंगे। कमजोर गायों को रखने की अलग व्यवस्था होगी। बीमार गायों के लिए विशेष व्यवस्था की जाएगी।

उन्होंने कहा कि हरे चारे की सप्लाई की जा रही है। दवाएं पर्याप्त संख्या में जो दवा कम है उन्हें मंगा लिया जाएगा। गायों के लिए गुड़ की भी व्यवस्था की जाएगी। इसके पश्चात महापौर द्वारा सेक्टर 9 के समस्त वार्डों के सफाई निरीक्षकों की बैठक लेकर व्यवस्था को सुचारू रूप से रखने के दिशा निर्देश दिए जिसमें उपमहापौर दक्षिण पवन मीणा, आयुक्त कीर्ति राठौड़, अतिरिक्त आयुक्त अशोक त्यागी मौजूद रहे।

