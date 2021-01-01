पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:टाेलकर्मियाें काे बंदूक दिखाकर कैश लूटने का प्रयास, पुलिस ने बताई मनगढ़ंत कहानी

कोटा3 घंटे पहले
आरकेपुरम थाना इलाके में हैंगिंग ब्रिज टोल प्लाजा के पास एक बाइक सवार ने टोल का केश ले जा रही गाड़ी से बंदूक की नोंक पर लूट करने की कोशिश की। गाड़ी में सवार टोल कर्मचारियों की सतर्कता से बदमाश की कोशिश नाकाम हो गई। गाड़ी के ड्राइवर ने कट मारकर बाइक सवार को गिरा दिया। बाइक से गिरते ही बदमाश की बंदूक भी नीचे गिर गई।

टोलकर्मियों ने गाड़ी दौड़ाई और सीधे आरकेपुरम थाने पहुंचकर पुलिस को घटना की जानकारी थी। गाड़ी में सवार टोल कर्मी कलेक्शन के 10 लाख रुपए बैंक में जमा कराने जा रहे थे। टोल के कैशियर संबित सिंह ने बताया कि दोपहर लगभग 12 बजे वो गाड़ी में ड्राइवर के साथ 10 लाख का कलेक्शन एरोड्रम स्थित बैंक में जमा कराने जा रहे थे। टोल से करीब 700 मीटर दूरी पर एक बिना नम्बर की पल्सर बाइक सवार रॉन्ग साइड आ गया। उसके हाथ में बंदूक थी।

उसने गाड़ी रोकने का प्रयास किया। वो घबरा गए, ड्राइवर ने सतर्कता दिखाते हुए बाइक सवार को कट मारा जिससे वो नीचे गिर गया और उसके हाथ से बंदूक छिटक गई। वो डर के मारे गाड़ी को सीधा अनंतपुरा थाने की ओर ले गए। रास्ते उन्होंने टोलकर्मियों को सूचना दी। बाद में टोलकर्मियों ने आरकेपुरम थाने में जाकर शिकायत दी। आरकेपुरम थाने के एएसआई सुरेश ने बताया कि पीड़ित टोलकर्मी ने शिकायत दी है। मामले की जांच कर रहे है।

देर रात नमक के ट्रक से गिरी थैलियां, वाहन चालक हुए घायल

उद्योग नगर थाना क्षेत्र में रविवार देर रात काे नमक से भरा एक ट्रक डीसीएम राेड हाेकर निकला और जैसे ही वह उद्योगनगर थाना के सामने से निकल रहा था। उस दाैरान उसके अंदर से नमक के कट्टे नीचे गिरे और सड़क पर नमक ही नमक हाे गया। इसके बाद जैसे ही सुबह लाेग उस तरफ बाइक लेकर निकले ताे अंधेरे में उन्हें सड़क पर नजर नहीं आया और उन्होंने जैसे ही ब्रेक लगाए ताे गाडि़यों का संतुलन बिगड़ गया और वह नीचे गिर गए। इससे उन्हें चाेट लग गई।

देर रात तक किसी ने शिकायत नहीं दी

इधर डिप्टी मुकुल शर्मा ने बताया कि टोलकर्मियों के द्वारा सिर्फ मौखिक रूप से इस घटना काे बताया जा रहा है। सुबह इस घटना काे घटित हाेने के बाद इनसे कई बार रिपोर्ट मांगी है, लेकिन देर रात तक किसी ने भी लिखित में शिकायत नहीं दी है। इन लाेगाें से पूछताछ में बताया जा रहा है की राॅन्ग साइड से बाइक आ रही थी और इनके द्वारा कट लगाने के बाद वह नीचे भी गिर गया, लेकिन जब माैके पर जाकर देखा ताे वहां पर बाइक का टूटा हुआ एक प्लास्टिक भी ही मिला ना ही काेई बाइक मिली। ऐसे में इन लाेगाें से पूछताछ की जा रही है। अभी तक की जांच में यह पूरा मामला झूठा लग रहा है।

