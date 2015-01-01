पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नवनिर्मित टेनिस क्ले कोर्ट:आरएसी परिसर में शुरू हुआ टेनिस क्ले कोर्ट, बटालियन के जवानों को समर्पित

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
आरएसी द्वितीय बटालियन परिसर के ऑक्सिजोन क्षेत्र में शनिवार को नवनिर्मित टेनिस क्ले कोर्ट का शुभारम्भ किया गया। कमाण्डेंट जय यादव और आईपीएस गौरव यादव द्वारा कोर्ट बटालियन के जवानों को समर्पित किया। यादव ने कहा कि बटालियन के अधिकारियों/कार्मिकों तथा उनके बच्चों में खेलों के प्रति जागरूकता बढ़ाने एवं शारीरिक चुस्ती-फुर्ती के लिए टेनिस कोर्ट का निर्माण करवाया हैं।

टेनिस में रुचि रखने वाले जवानों के बच्चों को कोचिंग की व्यवस्था करवाई जाएगी। यहां पर उच्च स्तर के खिलाड़ी तैयार करवाने का अभियान प्रारंभ किया जाएगा। आईपीएस गौरव यादव ने कहा कि देश में खेल की काफी प्रतिभाएं हैं, लेकिन पर्याप्त अभ्यास/कोचिंग के कारण वह राष्ट्रीय/अन्तर राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर अपनी पहचान नहीं बना पाते हैं। यहां पर खेल प्रतिभाओं को तराशाने का यह काम भविष्य में नए प्रतिमान स्थापित करेगा। गौरतलब है कि पिछले माह अक्टूबर तक इस बटालियन के कमाण्डेंट का कार्यभार गौरव यादव के पास रहा है तथा इस टेनिस क्ले कोर्ट के निर्माण का सपना उन्होंने ही संजोया था, जो अब पूर्ण हुआ है। इस दौरान बटालियन डिप्टी कमाण्डेंट पवन कुमार, डिप्टी कमाण्डेंट घनश्याम शर्मा समेत अन्य मौजूद रहे।

