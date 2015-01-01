पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:दोनों महापौर के वार्ड में बंदरों का आतंक, घरों को पिंजरे में बदलना पड़ा लोगों को

कोटा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहर की समस्याएं हल करने के लिए जिम्मेदार दाेनाें निगमों के मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर के वार्ड भी समस्याओं से घिरे

शहर के दाेनाें महापाैर और उपमहापाैर ने बुधवार से काम शुरू कर दिया है। इन चाराें पर समस्याओं के समाधान की जिम्मेदारी है। ऐसे में दैनिक भास्कर ने दाेनाें मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर के वार्डाें का दाैरा करके वहां की समस्याएं जानी। शहर के अन्य वार्डों की तरह यहां भी गंदगी और टूटी सड़कों की समस्याएं है। इनमें से कुछ समस्याएं तो पिछले बोर्ड से विरासत में मिली हैं। वहीं कुछ समस्याएं ऐसी हैं जो नगर निगम की अनदेखी की वजह से हैं। दक्षिण के महापाैर राजीव अग्रवाल, उत्तर की महापाैर मंजू मेहरा और उपमहापाैर फरीउद्दीन साेनू कुरैशी के वार्ड परकाेटे क्षेत्र में हैं। यहां बंदरों का आतंक है। रामपुरा इलाके में तो हालात इतने ज्यादा खराब हो चुके हैं कि लोगों ने अपने मकानों को पिंजरे से ढंक दिया है। अब लाेग पिंजराें में रहते हैं और बंदर छतों पर दाैड़ लगाते हैं।

स्थानीय लाेगाें ने बताया कि पिछले 8 माह में करीब 15 लाेग बंदराें के हमलाें में घायल हाे चुके हैं। बच्चाें का ताे घर से बाहर निकलना मुश्किल है। यहां सफाई की हालत भी बदतर है। अधिकतर जगह पर ताे नालियां तक नहीं हैं।

उपमहापाैर कुरैशी के वार्ड में ताे मामूली बारिश में ही जल भराव की स्थिति हाे जाती है। दक्षिण के उपमहापाैर पवन मीणा का वार्ड दक्षिण के सबसे बड़े वार्डाें में से एक है। यहां दाे काॅलाेनियाें काे छाेड़कर बाकी का पूरा वार्ड ग्रामीण क्षेत्र है। यहां आज भी सड़क, राेड लाइट और पानी जैसी मूलभूत सुविधाएं नहीं हैं।

दक्षिण

मेयर के वार्ड में गंदगी और पानी की समस्या, डिप्टी मेयर के इलाके में राेड लाइट और सड़क तक नहीं
महापाैर राजीव अग्रवाल- वार्ड 46

  • वार्ड के कुछ हिस्सों में नालियां जर्जर हैं, जिसके कारण ढंग से सफाई ही नहीं हाे पाती है।
  • कचरा पाॅइंट काफी खराब स्थिति में हैं, रामतलाई मैदान के पास ताे खुले में ही कचरा पाॅइंट बना हुअा है।
  • साबरमती काॅलाेनी का पार्क उजाड़ पड़ा है। वहां बाउंड्रीवाॅल के अलावा कुछ नहीं है।
  • न्यू मिडिल स्कूल के सामने का हिस्सा कच्चा है, बारिश में यहां इतना जलभराव हाे जाता है कि गुजरना भी मुश्किल हाे जाता है।
  • ये वार्ड शहर के बीच पानी की टंकी के नीचे है, लेकिन आज भी आधे हिस्से काे बाेरिंग का पानी पीना पड़ रहा है, बाकी में प्रेशर काफी कम है।

उपमहापाैर पवन मीणा - वार्ड 8

  • वार्ड का अधिकांश हिस्सा ग्रामीण है। इन इलाकाें काे निगम की सीमा में शामिल हुए 15 साल हाे गए, लेकिन अभी भी बंधा व धर्मपुरा गांव में सड़क, पानी व राेड लाइटें नहीं हैं।
  • निगम ने भले ही पूरे शहर काे ओडीएफ घाेषित कर दिया हाे, लेकिन यहां सामुदायिक टायॅलेट तक पर्याप्त संख्या में नहीं हैं।
  • विनाेबा भावे नगर के निनवासियाें काे आज तक मकानाें की सेल परमिशन नहीं मिली।
  • पानी की लाइनें नहीं है। ट्यूबवेल से काम चलता है। गर्मी में टैंकर भेजने पड़ते हैं।
  • मेयर राजीव अग्रवाल कहते हैं कि परकाेटा क्षेत्र के लाेगाें काे बंदराें के आतंक से मुक्ति दिलाने के लिए नगर निगम के अधिकारियाें से बात करके प्लान बनाया जाएगा। लाइट ठीक करने और सफार्ई का काम शुरू करवा दिया है। पार्क और पानी की समस्या दूर करने के लिए यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल से बात करेंगे।
  • उपमहापाैर पवन मीणा कहते हैं कि सबसे पहले ताे वार्ड के जाे ग्रामीण इलाके हैं, उनमें शहर जैसी सुविधा देने का लक्ष्य है। इसके लिए प्राेजेक्ट तैयार कर रहा हूं। उसके बाद पानी की सुविधा के लिए मंत्री के ध्यान में लाया जाएगा।

मेयर के इलाके में अतिक्रमण और जाम की समस्या, उपमहापाैर के वार्ड में समय से नहीं उठता कचरा
महापाैर मंजू मेहरा - वार्ड 55

  • वार्ड की सबसे बड़ी और पुरानी समस्या बंदराें के आतंक की है। आतंक भी इतना कि लाेगों ने अपने मकानाें काे चारों तरफ से जालियाें से पैक करवा रखा है।
  • वार्ड की गलियाें में सफाई व्यवस्था ठीक नहीं है। जगह-जगह गंदगी के ढेर लगे रहते हैं।
  • वार्ड की अधिकांश राेड लाइटें बंद पड़ी हुई हैं।
  • अतिक्रमण की समस्या काफी बड़ी है। वर्षाें से हाे रहे अतिक्रमण की वजह सड़केें संकरी हाेती जा रही है।
  • वार्ड में रामपुरा मुख्य राेड पर दिन में हमेशा ट्रैफिक जाम रहता है।

उपमहापाैर फरीउद्दीन साेनू कुरैशी - वार्ड 53

  • वार्ड की सबसे बड़ी समस्या चश्मे की बावड़ी क्षेत्र से गुजर रहे नाले की है। इसकी सफाई नहीं हाेने के कारण मामूली बारिश में ही घराें में पानी भर जाता है।
  • नालाें व नालियाें की स्थिति इतनी खराब हाे चुकी है कि उनकी सफाई तक नहीं हाे पाती।
  • अतिक्रमण के कारण वार्ड की सड़कें गलियाें में बदलती जा रही हैं।
  • वार्ड में प्राचीन बावड़ी है, लेकिन ध्यान नहीं देने के कारण उसकी स्थिति बिगड़ गई है।
  • कचरा पाॅइंट से समय से कचरा नहीं उठता, जिससे वहां दिनभर कचरा फैला रहता है।
  • महापाैर मंजू मेहरा का कहना है कि मथुरा से बंदर पकड़ने के एक्सपर्ट बुलवाएंगे। निगम के स्तर पर समस्या का समाधान नहीं हाेगा ताे सरकार से बात करेंगे। राेड लाइटाें काे ठीक करवाने व सफाई व्यवस्था काे सुधारने का काम शुरू कर दिया गया है। अतिक्रमण और जाम से छुटकारा तभी मिलेगा जब यहां की सड़कें चाैड़ी होंगी, जिस पर यूआईटी काम कर रही है।
  • उपमहापाैर कुरैशी कहते हैं कि बारिश से पहले चश्मे की बावड़ी के नाले की समस्या काे दूर किया जाएगा। अफसरों के साथ मीटिंग कर प्लान तैयार किया जाएगा कि किस तरह से पूरे उत्तर के क्षेत्र को बंदरों की समस्या से निजात दिलाई जा सकती है।
