नगर निगम में नया बाेर्ड:स्वच्छता रैंकिंग सुधारना सबसे बड़ी चुनौती, आज तक टाॅप-100 में नहीं आ सका है काेटा

कोटा3 घंटे पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • उत्तर और दक्षिण निगम का सबसे बड़ा चैलेंज

उत्तर व दक्षिण नगर निगम में नया बाेर्ड काबिज हाे गया। इस बार बाेर्ड में 85 प्रतिशत से अधिक नए पार्षद हाेंगे, पहली बार दाे नगर निगम हाेंगे, लेकिन चुनाैतियां पुरानी रहेंगी। सबसे बड़ा चैलेंज स्वच्छता सर्वे में शहर की रैंकिंग सुधारना होगा। आज तक काेटा टॉप-100 में भी नहीं आ सका।

वर्ष 2017 में 341 वें स्थान पर था, उसके बाद 2018 में 101 वें, 2019 में 302 और इस साल 2020 में पीछे से 5वें स्थान पर था। दाेनाें निगम में 2800 सफाई कर्मचारी हैं। 70 से 80 करोड़ रुपए का मोटा बजट है। 20 करोड़ के नए उपकरण भी आ रहे हैं। गड़बडी केवल सिस्टम और माॅनिटरिंग की है, जिसे दूर करना अपने आप में मुश्किल काम है।

इसके अलावा इन 4 समस्याओं का भी करना होगा सामना

कर्मचारियों की कमी : 20 साल से मंत्रालयिक कर्मचारियाें की भर्ती नहीं हुई। जाे कर्मचारी रिटायर हुए, उनकी कुर्सी खाली ही रही और जिम्मेदारी दूसरे कर्मियों पर आती गई। दक्षिण में करीब 60 प्रतिशत ताे उत्तर निगम में 50 प्रतिशत पद खाली हैं। जबकि, वार्डाें की संख्या और काम बढ़ गए हैं। ऐसे में काम लेना सबसे बड़ी समस्या हाेगी।

अतिक्रमण की समस्या : नगर निगम के क्षेत्र में सर्वाधिक अतिक्रमण हाे रहा है। अतिक्रमी बैखाैफ हैं क्योंकि निगम के पास पटवारी-तहसीलदार नहीं हैं। ऐसे में पता ही नहीं चलता कि निगम की किस जमीन पर कब्जा हाे गया। कार्रवाई करने के लिए निगम के पास सशक्त अतिक्रमण निराेधक टीम नहीं है। ये दस्ता कार्यवाहक प्रभारी और चार हाेमगार्ड के भराेसे चल रहा है।

आवारा पशुओं से दहशत में लाेग : पूरे शहर में ही आवारा पशुओं का आतंक है। पशुपालकों के लिए यूईटी ने देवनारायण याेजना शुरू की है, लेकिन स्ट्रीट डाॅग्स और बंदराें से निजात के लिए निगम के पास काेई पुख्ता व्यवस्था नहीं है।

वल्लभनगर, रामपुरा, कैथूनीपाेल, स्टेशन, नयापुरा में बंदराें का इतना आतंक है कि लाेगाें ने मकानाें काे जालियाें से बंद कर रखा है। बड़ा हादसा होता है तो इन्हें पकड़ने की कार्रवाई की जाती है, उसके बाद फिर चुप बैठ जाते हैं। वहीं खाली प्लॉट भी समस्या बने हैं। इनके कारण हर साल बड़ी संख्या में लोग बीमार होते हैं।

उत्तर नगर निगम को राजस्व भी बढ़ाना होगा

निगम ऑटाेनाॅमस बाॅडी है, ऐसे में निगम काे अपने खर्च और शहर के विकास के लिए खुद ही य के स्रोत विकसित करने पड़ेंगे। इसके बावजूद निगम अपने आय के नए साेर्स विकसित नहीं करता है। जाे हैं, उन तक से पूरी आय नहीं हाे पाती है। अब दाे नगर निगम हाे गए, ऐसे में आय के संसाधन भी बंट गए।

दक्षिण में आय अधिक हाेगी और उत्तर में कम हाेगी। उत्तर काे यूडी टैक्स से 5 कराेड़, माेबाइल टावर से 1 कराेड़, प्लाॅट से 6 कराेड़ की आमदनी हाेगी। वहीं दक्षिण काे यूडी टैक्स से 8 कराेड़, गार्डन से 2 कराेड़, माेबाइल टावर से 3 कराेड़ और प्लाॅट बिक्री से 60 कराेड़ की आमदनी हाेगी।

