परेशान हुए परीक्षार्थी:कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा देने आए अभ्यर्थियाें काे धर्मशालाओं में नहीं मिली जगह, खुले में गुजारनी पड़ी रात

काेटाएक घंटा पहले
फोटो नयापुरा बस स्टैंड का।

शहर में शुक्रवार से कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा शुरू हाे गई। पहले दिन 25 हजार से ज्यादा अभ्यर्थियाें ने एग्जाम दिया। आज भी लगभग 33 हजार स्टूडेंट्स काेटा में रहेंगे। इसमें से अधिकतर छात्र शुक्रवार रात काे ही काेटा पहुंच गए। दूसरे शहराें से एग्जाम देने आए अधिकांश अभ्यर्थियाें काे धर्मशालाओं और आश्रय स्थलाें में जगह नहीं मिली। इन्हें नयापुरा बस स्टैंड और आसपास के इलाकाें में फुटपाथ पर ही साेना पड़ा।

भीलवाड़ा से आए कन्हैया लाल ने बताया इतने पैसे नहीं हैं कि हाेटल में कमरा ले सकें। धर्मशाला या आश्रय स्थल में जगह नहीं मिली। मजबूरी में बस स्टैंड के पास जमीन पर ही साेना पड़ेगा। टाेंक से आए युवक राजू लाल ने भी यही कहा। वे रेलवे स्टेशन पर उतरे, लेकिन सुरक्षा बल के जवानाें ने वहां रुकने नहीं दिया। मजबूरी में वे बस स्टैंड पहुंचे और वहीं एक किनारे जमीन पर ही रात गुजारी।

भास्कर व्यू: नौकरी के साथ सुविधा भी उपलब्ध कराए सरकार

युवाओं काे नाैकरी देने के साथ ही सरकार की ये भी जिम्मेदारी है कि उनकाे असुविधा न हाे। काेराेनाकाल में ये जिम्मेदारी और ज्यादा बढ़ जाती है। इतने ज्यादा युवाओं काे एक साथ एग्जाम के लिए बुलाना ठीक नहीं है। इसकी बजाए हर जिले में ज्यादा सेंटर पर एग्जाम करवाना ज्यादा बेहतर विकल्प है। इससे युवाओं काे ज्यादा सफर भी नहीं करना पड़ेगा और वे सुरक्षित भी रहेंगे। यदि ये संभव न हाे ताे एक दिन में 8 से 10 हजार स्टूडेंट्स काे ही परीक्षा के लिए बुलाया जाए। इससे एग्जाम ताे ज्यादा दिन चलेगा, लेकिन साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना हो सकेगी।

