पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसान आंदोलन:किसानाें ने टाेल प्लाजा पर प्रदर्शन किया, बिना टैक्स दिए ही वाहनों को निकाला

काेटाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोटा में रिलायंस स्टोर भी करवाया बंद

कृषि बिलों के विरोध में शनिवार काे हाड़ौती किसान आन्दोलन के तहत टाेल नाकाें पर प्रदर्शन कर आवागमन फ्री करवाया। कोटड़ी स्थित रिलायंस स्टोर बन्द करवाया। जहां किसानों ने प्रदर्शन किया। केशवराय पाटन टोल नाके को रामगोपाल मीणा, जगदीश वर्मा, जितेन्द्र सिंह मानपुरा, सईद, नानक सिंह के नेतृत्व में वाहनों को टोल फ्री करवाया।

हैंगिंग ब्रिज पर भवानी मीणा, जितेन्द्र सिंह के नेतृत्व में टोल नाके को फ्री करवाया। वहीं किशोरपुरा (पेच की बावड़ी) टोल नाके को नरेन्द्र सिंह अटवाल, गौरव सिंह, श्रवण सिंह, कान्हा गुर्जर के नेतृत्व में फ्री करवाया। आंदोलन में संयोजक कुंदन चीता, रणवीर सिंह झाला, विकास शर्मा, जगदीश मीणा, शिव प्रकाश सुमन उपस्थित रहे। वहीं, अखिल भारतीय किसान संघर्ष समन्वय समिति के आह्वान पर देशव्यापी टोल फ़्री आंदोलन के तहत सीमल्या टोल प्लाज़ा पर किसानों ने किसान ने धरना प्रदर्शन किया। हज़ारों वाहनों को टैक्स मुक्त करवाया। अखिल भारतीय किसान सभा के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष दुलीचंद बोरदा, किसान सर्वोदय मण्डल के अब्दुल हमीद गौड़ ने 3 घंटे तक हज़ारों वाहन बिना टोल के निकाला।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें