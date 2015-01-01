पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jodhpur
  • The Father in law Was Playing With Dignity, The Husbands Also Removed Him From The House, Even Those Who Paid Government Jobs And Income Tax Returns Of More Than 50 Lakhs Were Not Paying A Single Penny.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना महाभारी:ससुर-जेठ अस्मत से खेल रहे थे, पतियों ने भी घर से निकाल दिया, सरकारी नौकरी व 50 लाख से ज्यादा का आयकर रिटर्न भरने वाले भी नहीं दे रहे एक पैसा

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर
  • लॉकडाउन के बाद से 2500 महिलाओं का भरण-पोषण बंद, जिंदगी , अब बोझ बन गई

किरण एक नाबालिग बच्चे की मां है। ससुराल में पति प्रताड़ित करता था और ससुर उसकी अस्मत से खेल रहा था। जब अत्याचार सहन नहीं हुए तो बच्चे को लेकर पीहर आ गई। ससुर को जेल भिजवाया और पति के खिलाफ भरण-पोषण का केस लगाया। कोर्ट ने करीब 13000 रुपए प्रतिमाह भरण-पोषण तय कर दिया क्योंकि पति का आयकर रिटर्न 50 लाख से ज्यादा का जाता था।

पति ने 2019 से ही भरण-पोषण का पैसा देना बंद कर दिया तो किरण ने बकाया 1.56 लाख रुपए की वसूली के लिए कोर्ट अर्जी लगाई। तब तक कोराेना आ गया और लॉकडाउन लग गया। पिछली वसूली नहीं हो पाई और कोरोनाकाल के 9 माह का पैसा और हो गया। इस तरह पिछले डेढ़ साल से उसे एक भी पैसा नहीं मिला।

दूसरी पीड़िता नीलम की कहानी भी ऐसी ही है। उसका पति सरकारी टीचर है। जेठ छेड़छाड़ करता था, इसलिए ससुराल व पति को छोड़ना पड़ा। उसके भी 8000 रुपए भरण-पोषण के आदेश हो चुके हैं लेकिन पति ने पैसा नहीं दिया। कोरोनाकाल के कारण वह वसूली की अर्जी नहीं लगा पाई, एक साल से भाइयों पर बोझ बनी हुई है।

लॉकडाउन में मिली छूट में बेटी के साथ बाहर गई तो बेदखल कर दिया

प्रिया की शादी एक डॉक्टर से हुई, उसकी एक बेटी भी है। पति-पत्नी में अनबन थी। कोरोना में जब लॉकडाउन लगा तो झगड़े बढ़ गए। एक दिन जब लॉकडाउन में थोड़ी छूट मिली तो वह बेटी को शॉपिंग कराने के लिए बाहर निकल गई। लेकिन जब लौटी तो पति व सास-ससुर ने घर में घुसने नहीं दिया। प्रिया ने पुलिस अफसर को फोन किया कि रात हो गई है, उसे घर में नहीं घुसने दे रहे।

पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची तो ससुर ने आत्मदाह की धमकी दे डाली, पुलिस लौट गई और वह बेटी को लेकर पीहर जाने को मजबूर हो गई। अगस्त में घरेलू हिंसा कानून के तहत उसने घर में प्रवेश दिलाने व भरण-पोषण का केस लगाया मगर उसमें अब तक नोटिस तामील नहीं हुआ।
बेटा नहीं हुआ तो जवान ने पत्नी को निकाला, भरण-पोषण भी बंद किया
रीमा का पति बीएसएफ में नौकरी करता है। उसकी दो बेटियां है जो अब बड़ी हो रही हैं। पति को बेटा चाहिए था, नहीं हुआ तो घर से निकाल दिया। करीब 90 हजार रुपए उसका वेतन है। भरण-पोषण कानून के तहत 2012 में उसने केस लगाया था। कोर्ट ने 2016-17 में उसे 12000 प्रतिमाह देने का अंतरिम आदेश कर दिया।

दो साल से पैसा मिल रहा था लेकिन लॉकडाउन के बाद से उसने पैसा देना बंद कर दिया जबकि कोरोनाकाल में उसका वेतन पूरा मिल रहा है। जुलाई में वेतन से सीधी वसूली करने की अर्जी लगाई, लेकिन नोटिस जारी होने के बाद कोर्ट दुबारा बंद हो गई। नोटिस ही तामील नहीं हुआ तो वसूली वारंट भी जारी नहीं हो पाया। रीमा की बेटियां अब 10वीं तक पहुंच गई है, उनकी पढ़ाई तो दूर पेट पालना मुश्किल हो रहा है।

विदेश में बैठा पति नहीं आ रहा इसलिए विदेशी महिला का केस खारिज
बरसों से जोधपुर में रह रही विदेशी महिला ने दूसरे विदेशी से शादी की। शादी भारत में हुई थी, लेकिन कुछ साल पहले वह उसे छोड़ कर विदेश चला गया। स्पेशल मैरिज एक्ट के मुताबिक उसने जोधपुर की कोर्ट में भरण-पोषण की एप्लीकेशन मार्च 2020 में लगाई। कुछ दिन बाद लॉकडाउन लग गया। बीच में स्पेशल कोर्ट लगनी शुरू हुई तो इस विदेशी महिला के केस को प्राथमिकता देते हुए सुनवाई शुरू की।

नोटिस जारी हुए जो उसके पति को ई-मेल से भिजवाए गए। लेकिन पति ने कह दिया कि कोविड-19 के कारण वह भारत नहीं आ सकता। जनवरी 2021 की तारीखें दे दी गई। लेकिन वकीलों ने प्रयास किया कि विदेशी महिला का जोधपुर में कोई अपना नहीं है इसलिए कोर्ट जल्द सुनवाई कर भरण-पोषण दिलाने का इंतजाम करे। परंतु हुआ यह कि जब उसके पति ने कोर्ट आने से बिल्कुल इनकार कर दिया तो महिला की एप्लीकेशन खारिज ही कर दी क्योंकि पति को सुने बिना कोर्ट एडवर्स ऑर्डर नहीं कर सकती।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें