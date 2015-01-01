पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:मामूली कहासुनी को लेकर पड़ाेसी ने युवक काे मारा चाकू, दम तोड़ा

काेटाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उद्योगनगर थाना क्षेत्र की वॉम्बे योजना में हुई वारदात, आरोपी का सुराग नहीं

उद्याेगनगर थाना क्षेत्र की वॉम्बे योजना में मंगलवार रात काे मामूली कहासुनी को लेकर पड़ाेसी ने एक युवक के चाकू मार दिया। जिसे घायल अवस्था में एमबीएस अस्पताल ले गए। जहां देर रात युवक की उपचार के दाैरान माैत हाे गई। पुलिस ने शव मोर्चरी में रखवा दिया है।
डीएसपी राजेश मेश्राम ने बताया कि वाॅम्बे योजना निवासी शादाब को उसके ही पड़ाेसी ने सीने और पेट में चाकू मार घायल कर दिया। जिसको एमबीएस अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया। जहां उसकी इलाज के दोहरान मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने उसके शव को मोर्चरी में रखवा दिया है। बुधवार को शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर शव परिजनों को सौप दिया जायेगा।
किस बात पर हुई वारदात, नहीं लगा सुराग
डिप्टी ने बताया कि पड़ाेसी के बीच किस बात को लेकर कहासुनी हुई है। इसके बारे में अभी कोई सुराग नहीं लगा है। परिजनों के द्वारा थाने में रिपार्ट दी जा रही है। इसमें आरोपी का नाम का खुलासा नहीं हो पाया है। पुलिस ने परिजनों की रिपोर्ट पर हत्या का मुकदमा दर्ज कर हत्यारे की तलाश को शुरू कर दिया है।

इस महीने चाकूबाजी की घटनाओं में 4 की मौत, 8 घायल

शहर में अचानक चाकूबाजी की वारदातें बढ़ गई। इस महीने चाकूबाजी की 9 बड़ी वारदातें हुई। इनमें चार युवकों की मौत हो गई। इन चाकूबाजी में बदमाशों द्वारा मारपीट या चाकू चलाने का कोई बड़ा कारण भी सामने नहीं आया है यानी अब शहर में छोटी-छोटी वजहों पर चाकू निकल रहे हैं।

वारदात होने के बाद भले ही पुलिस बदमाशों को पकड़ ले, लेकिन इससे साफ जाहिर है कि बदमाशों के मन में पुलिस का खौफ कम हुआ है। बदमाश अब खुलेआम चाकू लेकर घूमने लगे हैं और दिनदहाड़े वारदातों को अंजाम दे रहे हैं। मंगलवार को भी दो वारदातें हुईं।

1. चाकुओं से गोदकर युवक की हत्या कर दी : अनंतपुरा सुभाषनगर कब्रिस्तान के पास 14 नवंबर को गोलू उर्फ इमरान की चाकुओं से गोदकर हत्या कर दी गई थी। मोईन बिन्दी व कालू उर्फ बाबू उर्फ सोयब ने बाइक अड़ा कर उसे गिराया और चाकुओं से वार किए, जिससे गोलू की मौत हो गई।
2. कार अड़ने पर चाकुओं से गोदकर की हत्या : कुन्हाड़ी में बालिता रोड पर दोस्त की बर्थडे पार्टी मनाने के लिए संस्कार सागते (18) व उसके चार दोस्त 1 नवंबर को गए थे। लौटते समय कार बैक की और वो दूसरी कार से अड़ गई, जिससे वहां मौजूद चांद, लक्की व अन्य ने संस्कार, विजय और दीपक को चाकू मारकर घायल कर दिया। संस्कार की मौत हो गई।
3. सरेराह चाकुओं से गोदा : आर्य समाज रोड पर 17 नवंबर को नयापुरा मस्जिद चौक कोलीवाड़ा निवासी अंसार को 3 बदमाशों ने चाकुओं से गोद डाला।
4. चाकुओं से वारकर किया घायल : गुमानपुरा थाना क्षेत्र में मामूली कहासुनी के बाद 17 नवंबर को कोटड़ी गुमानपुरा निवासी सागीर पर बदमाशों ने जानलेवा हमला कर दिया। उसकी गुमानपुरा के भैया व सल्लू से कहासुनी हुई थी, दोनों ने उसे चाकू से हमला कर घायल कर दिया‌।
5. बाइक क्या अड़ी, जान के दुश्मन बने : कुन्हाड़ी के सकतपुरा में 17 नवंबर को बाइक अड़ने के मामूली से विवाद में 2 बदमाशों ने दो भाईयों पर चाकुओं से इतने वार किए कि दोनों घायल हो गए।
7. चाकूबाजी का वीडियो वायरल : रविवार को आरकेपुरम क्षेत्र में हुई चाकूबाजी की वारदात का वीडियो वायरल हुआ था। इलाके में मामूली कहासुनी के बाद बदमाश सोनू मीणा ने सरेआम चाकू निकाल लिया। उसने लोगों को चाकू मारने के लिए दौड़ा लिया। इस वारदात में एक युवक घायल हुआ था। वारदात के बाद पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया था।

पुरानी रंजिश में बदमाशों ने चाकू से हमलाकर घायल किया

इन दिनों कुन्हाड़ी थाना क्षेत्र में चाकूबाजी की घटनाएं अधिक हा़े रही हैं। मंगलवार काे भी सकतपुरा क्षेत्र में तीन बदमाशों ने ऑटाे चालक मुकेश मेहरा काे पुरानी रंजिश के चलते चाकुओं से हमला कर घायल कर दिया। परिजनों ने एमबीएस अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया है, जहां उसका उपचार जारी है।

सीआई गंगासहाय शर्मा ने बताया कि सकतपुरा निवासी मुकेश मेहरा ऑटाे लेकर जा रहा था। इस दाैरान भानू प्रजापत, असलम और शाहरुख ने चाकुओं से हमला कर दिया। इससे इसके कूल्हे, जांघ व सिर पर घाव हा़े गए। जिसे एमबीएस अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया है। वारदात के बाद अभी आरोपियों का सुराग नहीं लगा है।

