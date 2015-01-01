पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:रात सा रहा दिन, चांद सा रहा सूरज, स्टेशन का पारा पहुंचा 12.5 डिग्री

कोटा
शहर का तापमान अब गिरने लगा है। उत्तरी हवाओं के असर से मंगलवार काे न्यूनतम तापमान 1.9 और अधिकतम 2 डिग्री गिर गया है। शहर में दिनभर बादल और काेहरे का असर बना रहा। माैसम विभाग ने कई जिलाें में माैसम काे देखते हुए येलाे अलर्ट जारी कर दिया है। हालांकि इस लिस्ट में काेटा शामिल नहीं है।

हिमालय की ओर से आने वाली ठंडी हवाओं के असर से अगले 48 घंटे में सर्दी का असर बढ़ेगा। साथ ही न्यूनतम तापमान में 2 से 4 डिग्री गिरावट हाेने की उम्मीद है। माैसम विभाग के प्रादेशिक प्रभारी राधेश्याम शर्मा के अनुसार अगले पांच दिन तक तेज सर्दी के आसार हैं।

माैसम विभाग के अनुसार मंगलवार काे शहर में अधिकतम पारा 20.2 डिग्री और न्यूनतम 13.3 डिग्री रिकाॅर्ड किया गया। साेमवार काे अधिकतम पारा 22.2 और न्यूनतम 15.2 डिग्री रिकाॅर्ड किया गया था। सुबह 8:30 बजे की आर्द्रता 66 प्रतिशत रही जाे शाम 5:30 बजे घटकर 61 प्रतिशत रही।

प्रदेश में काेटा का न्यूनतम तापमान सबसे अधिक

माैसम विभाग की ओर से जारी सूची के अनुसार काेटा का न्यूनतम पारा प्रदेश में सबसे अधिक रहा। 15 दिसंबर काे काेटा न्यूनतम पारा औसतन 12.8 डिग्री रहता है। मंगलवार काे ये औसत से 0.5 डिग्री अधिक रहा। दिन का औसत पारा 18.8 रहता है। यह 1.4 डिग्री अधिक रहा है।

