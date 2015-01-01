पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Kota
  The Parents Of 6 Children, Who Were Living Apart For 3 Years, The Daughter Said Please Agree, Mother And Father, Both Agreed To Live Together

लोक अदालत:3 साल से अलग रह रहे थे 6 बच्चों के माता-पिता, बेटी ने कहा- प्लीज मान जाओ मम्मी-पापा, साथ रहने को राजी हो गए दोनों

कोटा2 घंटे पहले
  • राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में समझाइश के बाद विवाद भूलकर साथ रहने को राजी हुए 5 दंपती

राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में शनिवार को न्यायाधीश किशनचंद गुर्जर ने पारिवारिक विवाद को लेकर 3 साल से बिछड़े दंपती को खुशी-खुशी साथ रहने के लिए घर भेजा। लोक अदालत में 5 परिवारों ने विवाद भूलकर साथ रहना स्वीकार किया। अदालत में 76 मुकदमों का निस्तारण किया गया, जबकि 121 प्रकरण प्रस्तुत हुए थे। जानकारी के मुताबिक सांगोद निवासी कुलदीप 5 बेटियां, 1 बेटा होने के बावजूद पारिवारिक कलह के चलते पत्नी श्योपुर निवासी सीमा से 3 साल से अलग रह रहा था। कुलदीप ने डेढ़ साल पहले पारिवारिक न्यायालय में तलाक का मुकदमा दायर किया था। सबसे बड़ी बेटी स्नेहा की मौजूदगी में बेंच ने समझाइश की तो पति-पत्नी फिर से एक साथ रहने पर राजी हुए।

उनकी बेटी ने कहा कि मैं मम्मी-पापा के साथ रहना चाहती हूं तो दोनों न्यायालय से ही एक साथ रहने के लिए रवाना हो गए। इसी प्रकार रामगंजमंडी निवासी आकांक्षा- पति सांवरिया भी एकमात्र पुत्री के भविष्य को देखते हुए विवाद का निस्तारण कर साथ-साथ रहने पर सहमत हुए।

इस पर विवाद विच्छेद की याचिका निस्तारित कर दी गई। वहीं अक्षयराज-वर्षा वर्मा, अनुराधा-संजय तथा फरजाना-आबिद ने पारिवारिक विवादों का सहमति से निस्तारण करके एक साथ रहने का निश्चय कर विवाद का निस्तारण करवाया। लोक अदालत में सदस्य वंदना नागर भी उपस्थित रही।

2257 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण किया

जिला एवं सेशन न्यायाधीश एवं जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण अध्यक्ष योगेंद्र कुमार पुरोहित के निर्देशन में शनिवार को राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में 2257 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण किया गया। इनमें 348 प्रकरण प्रीलिटिगेशन स्तर के भी शामिल है। इनमें कुल 3926527 रुपए के सेटलमेंट हुए तथा लंबित प्रकरणों में कुल 19019 प्रकरण निस्तारित किए। इनमें 90495401 रुपए राशि के सेटलमेंट हुए। प्राधिकरण के सचिव महेंद्र अग्रवाल ने बताया कि कोटा मुख्यालय पर 23 बैंचों का गठन किया गया।
इन-इन प्रकरणों का हुआ निस्तारण

सुरेंद्र सिंह न्यायाधीश की अध्यक्षता में मोटर वाहन दुर्घटना दावा अधिकरण से संबंधित प्रकरणों के निस्तारण के लिए बेंच गठित की गई। इसमें परमेश्वर दयाल दाधीच सदस्य थे। एक्सीडेंट से संबंधित 43 क्लेम निस्तारित किए। 2 करोड़ से ज्यादा के अवार्ड पारित हुए।

