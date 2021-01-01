पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Kota
  The Property Of Absconding Miscreants Will Be Attached, IG Said Police Is Preparing List Of Absconding History Sheets And Details Of Assets

एक्शन में पुलिस:फरार चल रहे बदमाशों की संपत्ति की जाएगी कुर्क, आईजी बोले- फरार हिस्ट्रीशीटराें की सूची और संपत्ति का ब्यौरा तैयार कर रही है पुलिस

काेटा2 घंटे पहले
असलम चिंटू को कोर्ट में पेश करने ले जाती पुलिस। - Dainik Bhaskar
असलम चिंटू को कोर्ट में पेश करने ले जाती पुलिस।

पुलिस के लिए चुनाैती बने हिस्ट्रीशीटराें पर पुलिस ने शिकंजा कसने की तैयारी कर ली है। पुलिस अब ऐसे बदमाशाें की संपत्ति कुर्क करेगी और मकानाें काे ध्वस्त किया जाएगा। पुलिस सभी फरार अपराधियाें की सूची बनाने के साथ ही उनकी संपत्ति काे चिह्नित कर रही है। यह जानकारी शुक्रवार काे मीडिया से बातचीत में काेटा रेंट आईजी रविदत्त गाैड़ ने दी। उन्होंने बताया कि कोटा रेंज के सभी पुलिस अधीक्षकों को भगौड़े अपराधियों की अचल और अचल सम्पत्ति को सूचीबद्ध करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। वहीं, पुलिस ने शुक्रवार असलम शेरखान काे काेर्ट में पेश किया।

गोल्डी को मारना चाहता था

प्रारम्भिक पूछताछ में खुलासा हुआ कि चिंटू अश्वनी उर्फ गोल्डी को जान से मारने की साजिश रच रहा था, लेकिन पुलिस की लगातार दबिशें देने के कारण वह अपने इरादे में सफल नहीं हो पाया।
असलम को संरक्षण देने वालाें के खिलाफ भी हाेगी कार्रवाई

आईजी गौड़ ने कहा कि असलम पर काफी प्रेशर बना दिया था। उसके साथ मामले में जाे अपराधी थे व उसके साथ जेल में बंद थे, उनसे पूछताछ की जा रही थी। इसी क्रम में उसके 4 मंजिला अवैध रूप से निर्माण किए गए मकान पर भी यूआईटी ने तोड़ने की कार्रवाई की थी। पुलिस टीम के कुछ सदस्यों ने अच्छा काम किया है, इनको पुरस्कृत किया जाएगा। इसके लिए अनुशंसा की जाएगी। वहीं, जिन लोगों ने इसे संरक्षण और आश्रय दिया है, उनके खिलाफ भी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

जमील हत्याकांड में असलम को शेष सजा काटने के लिए जेल भेजा

जमील की हत्या के 15 साल पुराने मामले में इनामी बदमाश को गिरफ्तारी के बाद पुलिस की कड़ी सुरक्षा में शुक्रवार को कोर्ट में पेश किया गया। एडीजे क्रम संख्या- 6 ने मामले में सजायाफ्ता असलम उर्फ चिंटू को शेष सजा काटने के लिए जेल भेजने के आदेश दिए।

इस मामले में आरोपी को आजीवन कारावास की सजा से दंडित किया गया था। इस हत्या काण्ड में हत्यारा असलम शेर खान लगभग 10 साल की सजा काट चुका है। कोर्ट में पेशी के दौरान कोर्ट परिसर छावनी में तब्दील रहा।

हरियाणा, दिल्ली और एमपी में काटी फरारी

कुख्यात अपराधी असलम शेरखान दो दिन पहले ही पुलिस के राडार पर आ गया था। पुलिस ने अपराधी पर शिकंजा कसा तो हाड़ौती छोड़कर हरियाणा होता हुआ दिल्ली चला गया और वहां फरारी काट रहा था, लेकिन दिल्ली में लगातार दबिश देने पर मध्यप्रदेश में जा छुपा। पुलिस की ताबड़तोड़ छापेमारी से वापस हाड़ौती में आकर फरारी काटने के लिए ठिकाना ढूंढ रहा था।

भवानी मंडी हाेने की सूचना मिलने पर फिर से बनाई याेजना

असलम के भवानीमंडी में आने की सूचना के बाद पुलिस अधीक्षक विकास पाठक ने गिरफ्तारी के लिए नए सिरे से योजना तय की। एसपी पाठक के निर्देशन में एएसपी प्रवीण जैन की अगुवाई में टीम कार्रवाई की। आरोपी के भवानीमंडी से कोटा की तरफ आने की सूचना मिली। सीआई मनोज सिकरवार, अमरसिंह, नीरज गुप्ता, डीएसटी के प्रभारी नीरज गुप्ता को लगाया।

ट्रेनाें की जगह बस में की पूरी यात्रा

सिटी एएसपी ने बताया कि फरारी के दाैरान चिंटू ने ट्रेन के स्थान पर बसाें से सफर किया। क्याेंकि ट्रेनाें में ताे चेंकिग हाेने का डर हाेने के कारण काेटा से दिल्ली बस में गया। इसके बाद दिल्ली से नाेएडा। यहां से अलीगढ़ फिर दिल्ली पहुंचा। जब इसको पता चला की पुलिस दबिश दे रही है ताे मुम्बई से इंदौर जाने वाली बस में बैठ इंदौर पहुंच गया।

