  • The Proposal For A New Car For The Mayor And Deputy Mayor Of Both Corporations Will Be Rejected By The Hired Vehicles Only.

नहीं बनी बात:दोनों निगमों के मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर के लिए नई गाड़ी का प्रस्ताव नामंजूर, किराए के वाहनों से ही काम चलाएंगे

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  • 6 महीने के लिए किराए पर ली जाएंगी 4 गाड़ियां

दोनाें नगर निगम के नए महापाैर और उपमहापाैर काे निगम पूल की गाड़ियां नहीं मिल पाएंगी। नए वाहनाें के आने तक उन्हें किराए के वाहनाें में ही घूमना पड़ेगा। नगर निगम ने डीएलबी से नए बाेर्ड के जनप्रतिनिधियाें के लिए 4 नए वाहन खरीदने की परमिशन मांगी थी, लेकिन वहां से परमिशन नहीं आई। इस कारण अब दाेनाें ही नगर निगमाें ने महापाैर के लिए इनाेवा और उपमहापाैर के लिए स्विफ्ट डिजायर कार किराए पर लेने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है।

नगर निगम में पहले एक ही बाेर्ड था और पूर्व महापाैर के लिए पिछले बाेर्ड में ही सफारी गाड़ी और उपमहापाैर के लिए स्विफ्ट डिजायर खरीदी गई थी। अब दाे निगम हाे गए ताे अतिरिक्त वाहनाें की जरूरत पड़ेगी। अधिकारी भी बढ़ गए ताे बाेर्ड का कार्यकाल खत्म हाेने के बाद महापाैर व उपमहापाैर की गाड़ियां अधिकारियाें काे दे दी गई।

अब नए बाेर्ड में महापाैर और उपमहापाैर के लिए वाहन की जरूरत पड़ी ताे निगम द्वारा डीएलबी काे पत्र लिखा गया कि 4 नए वाहनाें की जरूरत है, लेकिन डीएलबी से परमिशन नहीं मिली। इस पर उत्तर व दक्षिण दाेनाें ही निगम ने अपने-अपने महापाैर के लिए वाहन किराए पर लेने के लिए प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी। इसमें इनाेवा के लिए 55 हजार रुपए प्रतिमाह और डिजायर के लिए 24 हजार रुपए प्रतिमाह का खर्च आएगा। अभी ताे 6 माह के लिए वाहन किराए पर लिए जाएंगे। इस दाैरान यदि खरीद की परमिशन नहीं मिली ताे इसे आगे बढ़ाया जाएगा।

