जीर्णाेद्धार:आठ माह बाद फिर से शुरू हुआ चंद्रेसल मठ का जीर्णाेद्धार कार्य

काेटा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लाॅकडाउन के कारण बंद हाे गया था मठ का जीर्णाेद्धार

शहर के चंद्रेसल शिव मठ मंदिर का लाॅकडाउन के बाद रिनाेवेशन और कंजर्वेशन का काम शुरू हाे गया है। करीब 8 महीने बाद पुरातत्व व संग्रहालय विभाग के अधीन 10वीं शताब्दी के इस मंदिर का काम पूरा हाेने के बाद दर्शनार्थियाें व विजिटर्स काे जल्द ही राहत मिलेंगी। यहां काम नहीं हाेने से पुरावशेष इधर-उधर बिखरे है और काम पूरा नहीं हाेने से परेशानी है।

अधिकारियाें का कहना है जल्द ही मंदिर का कार्य पूरा करवाने के प्रयास हाेंगे, ताकि यह धराेहर संरक्षित हाे सके, जबकि पिछले दिनाें मंदिर के मूलस्वरूप के अनुसार काम नहीं हाेने से भी यहां रिनाेवेशन और कंजर्वेशन में भी देरी हुई है। अधिकारियाें ने कहा कि विभागीय गाइडलाइन के अनुसार यहां काम करवाया जा रहा है।

दाे बार बजट जारी हाे चुका हैं बजट

पुरातत्व,संग्रहालय विभाग द्वारा मंदिर रिनाेवेशन एवं कंजर्वेशन के लिए दाे बार बजट जारी हाे चुका है। वर्ष 2017-18 में 50 लाख व इसके बाद शेष अन्य कार्य के लिए 44 लाख रुपए के अलग से वर्क ऑर्डर जारी किए थे। साथ ही वर्ष 2018 में मंदिर कंजर्वेशन, रेस्टाेरेशन एवं विकास कार्य के लिए 2 कराेड़ का बजट स्वीकृत है।

10वीं शताब्दी की हैं अनूठी धराेहर

शहरी क्षेत्र में चंद्रलाेई नदी के किनारे पर यह शिव मठ मंदिर बना है। यह पुराने समय में तंत्र साधना का प्रमुख केंद्र माना जाता रहा है। यहां शिव मठ मंदिर के अलावा यहां एक विष्णु मंदिर भी है। मंदिर के गर्भ गृह में शिवलिंग हैं। मंदिर में चामुंडा और दुर्गा सहित कई प्रतिमाएं हैं।

