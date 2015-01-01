पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मामले की वन विभाग में है खासी चर्चा:मुकंदरा में अवैध खनन पर रिजर्व ने जब्त किए थे सात वाहन, डाबी रेंजर ने जमानत मुचलके पर छाेड़े

कोटा2 घंटे पहले
मुकंदरा हिल्स टाइगर रिजर्व में 24 अक्टूबर काे अवैध खनन करते रिजर्व की टीम ने सात वाहनाें काे जब्त किया। 18 दिन बाद 13 नवंबर काे वन विभाग के डाबी रेंजर ने जब्त साताें वाहन काे 10 लाख के जमानत मुचलके पर छाेड़ दिया। इसके बाद से ही यह कार्रवाई विभाग में चर्चा का विषय बनी हुई है।

यह मामला मुकंदरा हिल्स टाइगर रिजर्व और डाबी वन मंडल रेंज के नाकाखेड़ा वन क्षेत्र का है। दाेनाें विभागाें में अधिकार क्षेत्र काे लेकर पहले यह मामला उलझा रहा अाेर बाद में बूंदी वन मंडल डाबी रेंज के दायरे में अाने के बाद जब्त किए वाहनाें काे जमानत मुचलके पर छाेड़ना चर्चा का विषय बना है।

रिजर्व और डाबी रेंजर इस मामले में एक-दूसरे की ढिलाई की बात कह रहे हैं। रिजर्व के रेंजर बिम्बाधर शर्मा का कहना है कि विभाग की ओर से रिजर्व एरिया के पास अवैध खनन की कार्रवाई की थी। लेकिन, डाबी रेंज की ओर से जमानत मुचलके पर 18 दिन बाद बगैर कार्रवाई के छाेड़ दिया, जाे उचित नहीं है। वहीं डाबी रेंजर संजय शर्मा का कहना है कि मामले में जांच चल रही है। जांच के बाद ही स्थिति स्पष्ट हाे सकेगी।

क्षेत्राधिकार काे लेकर दाेनाें रेंजर आमने-सामने

  • टाइगर रिजर्व की टीम ने 24 अक्टूबर की रात्रि काे सात वाहन नाका खेड़ा के पास से पकड़े थे। डाबी रेंजर ने 18 दिन बाद वाहन क्याें छाेड़े? वाहन काे एसीएफ काेर्ट से राजसाज करने की कार्रवाई करते। - बिम्बाधर शर्मा, रेंजर, मुकंदरा टाइगर रिजर्व
  • रिजर्व की ओर से दर्ज किए मुकदमे के अाधार पर हमने मामला दर्ज किया है। हमने फाॅरेस्ट एक्ट के तहत कार्रवाई की है। नियमानुसार मामला दर्ज कर वाहनाें काे 10 लाख के जमानत मुचलके के आधार पर छाेड़ा है। - संजय शर्मा, रेंजर डाबी, वन मंडल
