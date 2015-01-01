पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  The Special Team Of The State Government Will Come To Check The Arrangements For Treatment Of The Obstetricians At Kathun CHC

निरीक्षण:कैथून सीएचसी पर प्रसूताओं के इलाज की व्यवस्था जांचने आएगी राज्य सरकार की विशेष टीम

काेटा3 घंटे पहले
जेकेलोन में नवजात बच्चों की मौत के मामले में जांच के लिए आई भारत सरकार की टीम ने कैथून सीएचसी सहित आसपास के स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर दी जा रही मातृ एवं शिशु स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं पर असंतोष व्यक्त किया है। असल में टीम ने आसपास के स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों की स्थिति का भी फीडबैक लिया था और यह जानने का प्रयास किया था कि हर केस ही जेकेलोन रैफर क्यों किया जा रहा है? तब यह बात सामने आई, इस पर टीम ने जयपुर में मंगलवार को हुई बैठक के दौरान पूरी स्थिति से चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग के शासन सचिव को अवगत कराया।

अब उन्हीं के निर्देश पर मातृ स्वास्थ्य अनुभाग के स्टेट नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. अभिनव अग्रवाल को इन स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों की जांच के लिए कोटा रवाना किया गया है। उन्हें निर्देशित किया गया है कि सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, कैथून (एफआरयू) पर प्रसूताओं को दी जा रही सेवाओं (जांच व उपचार), सामान्य प्रसव व सीजेरियन की स्थिति, एफआरयू की चिकित्सकों व नर्सिंग स्टाफ की मुख्यालय पर रहने, एएनएम द्वारा प्रसूताओं को प्रदान की जा रही सेवाएं, ममता कार्ड में की जाने वाली प्रविष्टियों की पूर्णता करने एवं नगर निगम कोटा क्षेत्र के किशनपुरा उप केंद्र की विजिट कर जांच रिपोर्ट दें।

