2 कमेटी, दावा एक:कोटा के जेकेलाेन में लापरवाही तो हुई है

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आईसीयू में हर जगह सोर्स ऑफ इंफेक्शन - राज्य सरकार की कमेटी ने कहा
  • एक वार्मर पर दो बच्चे, संक्रमण तो फैलेगा ही - भाजपा की जांच कमेटी बोली
  • केंद्र की टीम ने भी किया अस्पताल का निरीक्षण

काेटा के जेकेलाेन अस्पताल में नवजाताें की माैत के मामले में अब सियासी दौरे शुरू हो चुके हैं। शनिवार को केंद्र से लेकर राज्य स्तर तक की जांच कमेटियां अस्पताल में ही रहीं। इस दौरान उपनेता प्रतिपक्ष राजेंद्र राठौड़ के नेतृत्व में बनी भाजपा के 4 सदस्यों की जांच कमेटी ने अस्पताल के दौर के बाद साफ कहा कि नवजातों की मौत की वजह लापरवाही ही है। एक वॉर्मर पर दो बच्चे रखे गए हैं। इससे संक्रमण का खतरा है। वहीं राज्य सरकार की ओर से चिकित्सा शिक्षा आयुक्त शिवांगी स्वर्णकार की अगुवाई में भेजी गई टीम भी दो दिन से कोटा में ही है। इस दौरान स्वर्णकार ने आईसीयू के हालात पर नाराजगी जताई और कहा कि अस्पताल का आईसीयू ही हर जगह सोर्स ऑफ इंफेक्शन है। यानी इसी की वजह से इंफेक्शन फैल सकता है।

राज्य सरकार की कमेटी ने अभी रिपोर्ट तो नहीं सौंपी है लेकिन दोनों जांच कमेटियों ने लापरवाही जरूर मानी है। इसी बीच, बाल संरक्षण आयोग की अध्यक्ष संगीता बेनीवाल भी हॉस्पिटल पहुंची व्यवस्थाओं पर नाराजगी व्यक्त की। केंद्र की एक टीम भी कोटा पहुंची है। उन्होंने भी कई तथ्य जुटाए हैं।

टोटका है तो टोकना जरूरी है

जेकेलोन में दिनभर वीआईपी दौरा और हंगामा होता रहा। इसी बीच, अस्पताल के मुख्य गेट पर कोई फूल, गेहूं व अगरबत्ती जलाकर चला गया। टोटका मानकर अस्पताल प्रशासन ने इसे तुरंत झाड़ू लगवाकर हटवाया।

इधर, कांग्रेसियों की पुलिस से हाथापाई, बैरिकेड गिराए
राठौड़ के नेतृत्व में गठित जांच कमेटी के पहुंचने से पहले ही शनिवार को अस्पताल कांग्रेसियों ने घेर लिया। उन्होंने भाजपा पर नवजातों की मौत पर सियासत करने का आरोप लगया। हाड़ौती विकास मोर्चा के संभागीय अध्यक्ष राजेंद्र सांखला के नेतृत्व में कांग्रेसी अस्पताल पहुंचे तो पुलिस ने बैरिकेडिंग कर रखी थी। इसे कार्यकर्ताओं नके गिरा दिया और अस्पताल के अंदर पहुंच गए। इस दौरान पुलिस से हल्की झड़प भी हुई। बाद में वे लौट आए। भाजपा की जांच कमेटी करीब डेढ़ बजे पहुंची।

किसान आंदोलन से ध्यान भटकाने को राजनीति कर रही है भाजपा : धारीवाल
यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल ने कहा- किसान आंदोलन से ध्यान भटकाने के लिए सोची समझी साजिश के तहत भाजपा जेक लोन पर राजनीति कर रही है। राजनीति करने वाले भी वह लोग हैं जो अपनी ही सरकार में चिकित्सा मंत्री रहते हुए खुद को शर्मिंदा महसूस कर रहे थे।

प्रिंसिपल से पूछा- फॉल्स सीलिंग टूटी, पाइप फूटे, इंफेक्शन क्यों नहीं फैलेगा

चिकित्सा शिक्षा आयुक्त शिवांगी स्वर्णकार ने करीब एक घंटे तक अस्पताल के विभिन्न वार्डाें व बच्चाें के आईसीयू देखे। एनआईसीयू देखकर उन्होंने प्रिंसिपल से कहा- यहां तो हर जगह सॉर्स ऑफ इंफेक्शन है। पाइप टूटे हैं, फॉल्स सीलिंग टूटी है, इंफेक्शन क्यों नहीं फैलेगा? कमेटी रविवार रात या साेमवार सुबह सरकार काे रिपाेर्ट सौंपेगी।

राठाैड़ बोले- 114 उपकरण खराब, यह अस्पताल माैत का कारखाना बन चुका

उपनेता प्रतिपक्ष राजेंद्र राठौड़ ने कहा- एफबीएनसी, पीआईसीयू व एनआईसीयू में एक वार्मर पर दो बच्चे रखे जा रहे हैं, संक्रमण फैलने से बच्चे मर रहे हैं। पहली बार मां बनने वाली जननी को ब्रेस्ट फीडिंग की ट्रेनिंग नहीं दी जा रही। स्तनपान के दौरान श्वास नली में दूध जाने से कई बच्चे मरे। 500 में से 114 उपकरण खराब हैं।

