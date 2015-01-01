पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Kota
  • Thermal Employees Union INTUC Opens Front Against Corporation, Protests Rally, Preparations For Gradual Fast From Tuesday

कोटा:थर्मल कर्मचारी संघ इंटक ने आक्रोश रैली निकाली, मुख्य अभियंता कार्यालय के सामने नारेबाजी की

कोटा7 मिनट पहले
कोटा। थर्मल कर्मचारी संघ इंटक ने आक्रोश रैली निलाली और प्रदर्शन किया।
  • मुख्य अभियंता से मुलाकात कर अपना मांग पत्र सौपा

अपनी मांगों को लेकर थर्मल कर्मचारी संघ इंटक ने निगम के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोल दिया है। कर्मचारियों ने सोमवार को थर्मल गेट से मुख्य अभियंता कार्यालय तक आक्रोश रैली निकाली और मुख्य अभियंता कार्यालय के सामने जमकर नारेबाजी की।

इसके बाद मुख्य अभियंता से मुलाकात कर अपना मांग पत्र सौपा। इंटक महामंत्री इकबाल हुसैन ने बताया कि अवार्ड, बोनस, ओवरटाइम, 15 दिनों के स्थगित वेतन का भुगतान करने, टीडब्ल्यूएसआर में किए बदलाव में सबसे अधिक नुकसान कोटा थर्मल के कर्मचारियों को उठाना पड़ रहा है।

पहले हुई वार्ता में सहमति नहीं बन पाई, कर्मचारियों में रोष
पहले जयपुर निगम मुख्यालय में हुई वार्ता में 20 सूत्रीय मांग पत्र को लेकर स्पष्ट रूप से सहमति नहीं बन पाई। इससे कार्मिकों में रोष व्याप्त है। स्थानीय स्तर पर भी डीपीसी करके यहां के कर्मचारियों को प्रमोशन नहीं देने से कार्मिकों में असन्तोष है।

इंटक कर्मचारी संघ 2 नवम्बर से आंदोलन कर रहा है। उसके बावजूद निगम के आलाधिकारी कर्मचारियों की मांगों को लेकर सकारात्मक नहीं हैं। केवल कुछ मांगो पर ही निगम द्वारा सहमति जताई गई है। इकबाल हुसैन ने कहा कि निगम की अनदेखी के कारण कल से क्रमिक अनशन शुरू किया जाएगा।

