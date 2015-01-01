पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नेकी:अनजान के जीवन में खुशियां बांट रहे ये लाेग

काेटा2 घंटे पहले
  • शिक्षा से लेकर स्वास्थ्य के क्षेत्र में काम कर रहे लोगों की कहानियां

अपने और अपने परिवार के लिए ताे सभी लाेग हर संभव कार्य करते हैं, लेकिन कुछ लाेग ऐसे भी हाेते हैं जाे इसके साथ-साथ उन लाेगाें के लिए काम करते हैं, जिनसे उनका काेई खून का रिश्ता नहीं है, केवल इंसानियत का रिश्ता है। चाहे उनकी पढ़ाई-लिखाई के लिए व्यवस्था करनी हाे या फिर उनके स्वास्थय के लिए काम करना हाे। भास्कर इस दीवाली पर ऐसे ही लाेगाें के जुनूनी कार्य की कहानी सामने लाया है, जाे दूसराें के जीवन काे राेशन करने में जुटे हुए हैं।

चार स्कूलाें की दशा सुधारी डाॅ. रत्ना जैन ने

पूर्व महापाैर डाॅ. रत्ना जैन लंबे समय से सरकारी स्कूलाें की दशा सुधारने में जुटी है। अब तक उन्हाेंने खुद के खर्च पर शहर के 4 सरकारी स्कूलाें की दशा सुधार दी। फर्नीचर, इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर की समस्या दूर की। 15 स्कूलाें में बंद कंप्यूटर क्लास में 8 टीचर लगाए। अगले सेशन में इन्हीं स्कूलाें में 50 कंप्यूटर दिए जाएंगे। डाॅ. जैन का बेटा आयुष मुंबई आर्ईआर्ईटी से पासआउट है जिसकी शादी सादगी से की है। उस खर्चे से सरकारी स्कूलाें की स्थिति सुधारी जा रही है।

नेत्रहीनों का जीवन राेशन कर रहे डाॅ. कुलवंत

डाॅ. कुलवंत गाैड़ 10 वर्षाें से काेटा में नेत्रदान काे जन-जन तक पहुंचाने में जुटे हुए हैं। उनकी संस्था शाइन इंडिया फाउंडेशन द्वारा अब तक 498 जाेड़ी नेत्रदान लिए हैं। जिन्हें आईबैंक साेसायटी जयपुर काे भेजा गया। वहां प्रदेशभर के ऐसे नेत्रहीन व्यक्ति रजिस्टर्ड हाेते हैं, जिन्हें दूसरे व्यक्ति का काॅर्निया ट्रांसप्लांट कर राेशनी लाैटाई जा सकती है। जैसे ही मरणाेपरांत किसी व्रूक्ति का नेत्रदान हाेकर काॅर्निया जयपुर पहुंचता है, वहां से ऐसे व्यक्ति काे सूचित कर दिया जाता है और काॅर्निया ट्रांसप्लांट कर दिया जाता है।

बच्चाें के डेंटल हैल्थ दे रहीं आरती जनार्दन

आरती जनार्दन उन बस्तियाें के बच्चाें के दांताें काे सुधारने के लिए काम कर रही है, जहां लाेग बीमारियाें काे लेकर ही जागरूक नहीं है। एक बार बरडा बस्ती में कैंप लगाया था, वहां कुछ बच्चाें के दांत बहुत खराब थे। जानकारी पर पता चला कि बस्ती के बच्चे, महिलाएं स्वास्थ के प्रति जागरूक नहीं है। तब से ही इस क्षेत्र में काम करना शुरू किया। डाॅ. हरिओम पंकज के साथ कैंप लगाए। लाेगों को जागरूक किया।

बच्चाें काे फ्री शिक्षा दे रहे देवेंद्र और दीपक

देवेंद्र सिंह धाकड़ और दीपक पाठक ने जाॅय ऑफ गिविंग संस्था बनाकर साेगरिया क्षेत्र में पाठशाला शुरू की। जहां दसवीं तक के बच्चाें काे निशुल्क काेचिंग दी जाती है। आसपास के स्कूलाें में उन बच्चाें का रजिस्ट्रेशन करवा रखा है और पढ़ाई वे अपनी पाठशाला में करवाते हैं। साेमवार से शनिवार तक राेज 4 से 6 घंटे की क्लास लगाते हैं और संडे काे उसे मस्ती की पाठशाला में बदल देते हैं। इस कार्य में इनके अन्य दाेस्त भी मदद करते हैं।

