पहल:आज मास्क देकर लोगों को जागरूक करेंगे अधिकारी, भास्कर अभियान से जुड़े प्रशासन और पुलिस

काेटा34 मिनट पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • संभागीय आयुक्त, कलेक्टर, डीआईजी और ग्रामीण एसपी करेंगे अभियान की शुरुआत

शहर में काेराेना का प्रकाेप बढ़ता जा रहा है। निगम चुनाव और त्याेहाराें के दाैरान लापरवाही का खामियाजा पूरा शहर भुगत रहा है। इस समय वायरस से बचने का सबसे अच्छा तरीका मास्क और साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग ही है।

विश्व के प्रमुख विशेषज्ञ भी मान चुके हैं कि जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं आती तब तक मास्क ही वैक्सीन है। दैनिक भास्कर लगातार शहरवासियाें काे मास्क लगाने के लिए जागरूकता अभियान चला रहा है। अब जिला प्रशासन और पुलिस भी दैनिक भास्कर के अभियान से जुड़ गए हैं।

साेमवार काे भास्कर अभियान के तहत प्रशासन और पुलिस के आला अधिकारी लाेगाें काे मास्क लगाने के लिए जागरूक करेंगे। इस दाैरान जाे भी बिना मास्क के दिखेगा उसे मास्क भी दिया जाएगा। मुख्य अतिथि संभागीय आयुक्त केसी मीणा हाेंगे। कलेक्टर उज्ज्वल राठाैड़, डीआईजी रविदत्त गाैड़ और ग्रामीण एसपी शरद चाैधरी भी सक्रिय भागीदारी निभाएंगे।

काेराेनाकाल के दाैरान दैनिक भास्कर लगातार शहरवासियाें काे जागरूक करने के लिए अभियान चला रहा है। इसके तहत मास्क लगाने के फायदे बताने से लेकर एक्सपर्ट्स के हवाले से ऐसी खबरें भी प्रकाशित की जा रही हैं जिनसे शहरवासी जागरूक हाे रहे हैं। हालांकि अभी भी लगभग 40 फीसदी शहरवासी ही मास्क लगा रहे हैं।

चिकित्सा विशेषज्ञाें सर्दियाें में काेराेना वायरस की दूसरी लहर आने की आशंका जता चुके हैं। दिल्ली, जयपुर और जाेधपुर जैसे कई शहराें में काेराेना की दूसरी लहर में मरीजाें की संख्या बेकाबू हाे चुकी है।

इसलिए भास्कर अब शहरवासियाें काे जागरूक करने के लिए साेमवार काे विशेष अभियान चलाएगा। इस अभियान के तहत जिला प्रशासन और पुलिस के उच्च अधिकारी लाेगाें काे मास्क लगाने के फायदे बताएंगे और जाे लाेग बिना मास्क के दिखेंगे उन्हें मास्क भी बांटेंगे।

साेमवार सुबह संभागीय आयुक्त केसी मीणा, कलेक्टर उज्ज्वल राठाैड़, डीआईजी रविदत्त गाैड़ और ग्रामीण एसपी शरद चाैधरी इस अभियान की शुरुआत करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
