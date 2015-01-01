पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्रह चाल:आज गुरु व शनि अपनी राशि में, 499 साल बाद दीपावली पर बना ऐसा अद्भुत संयोग

कोटा2 घंटे पहले
आस्था, उजास और उल्लास का महापर्व दिवाली पर इस बार अपार सुख-समृद्धि का संयोग लेकर आई है। इस साल दीपावली पर चतुर्दशी और अमावस्या तिथि एक साथ रहेगी। रूपचौदस पर सुबह गृहलक्ष्मियां सजेगी-संवरेगी और शाम को महालक्ष्मीजी का पूजन और आराधना करेंगी। 15 नवंबर को गोवर्धन पूजन व अन्नकूट महोत्सव होगा।

16 को भैयादूज व यम द्वितीया, विश्वकर्मा दिवस, चित्रगुप्त पूजा एवं कलम दवात पूजा होगी। ज्योतिषाचार्य अमित जैन के अनुसार आज सिद्धि योग एवं मृत्यु योग का संयोग होने के कारण यह दीवाली आमजन को राहत के साथ सावधान रहने का संकेत भी देती है।

प्राकृतिक आपदाएं एवं मतिभ्रम के कारण कई राष्ट्रों में आपसी तनाव, युद्ध उन्माद की तरफ भी ले जा सकते हैं। व्यापारिक वर्ग प्रतिष्ठान, शोरूम, दुकान, गद्दी की पूजा, कुर्सी की पूजा, गल्ले की पूजा, तुला पूजा, मशीन-कंप्यूटर, कलम-दवात का पूजन करते है।
नवरात्र स्थापना व दीवाली शनिवार को, इससे व्यापार और कृषि में उन्नति होगी

नवरात्र स्थापना शनिवार को था और दीपावली भी शनिवार को, जो जनता के लिए शुभ फलदाई रहेगी। ग्रहों के योग में शनि व वृहस्पति स्व राशि में संचरण करेंगे। ऐसा दुर्लभ व सुखद संयोग करीब 499 साल बाद आया है। ये दोनों ग्रह सन 1521 के बाद कार्तिक कृष्णपक्ष की अमावस्या पर अपनी स्व राशि में संचरण करेेंगे।

गुरु ग्रह बुद्धि अर्थात दिमाग की प्रतीक राशि है। जबकि शनि ग्रह न्याय व उद्योग का प्रतीक है। वहीं, मकर राशि व्यापार, कृषि की प्रतीक है। दोनों राशियों की स्थिति दीपावली पर सामान्य है, इससे राष्ट्र प्रगति के पथ पर आगे बढ़ेा। इससे व्यापार व कृषि क्षेत्र में उन्नति होगी। शनि की वजह से इलेक्ट्रॉनिक, कोयला, लोहा, तेल, गैस, वाहन, पत्थर आदि का व्यापार बढ़ेगा।
किस दिशा में रखें वाहन का मुख

दीपावली के दिन गाय और वाहन का मुंह पूजन के समय पश्चिम में रहे। गोवर्धन पूजन को बैल, टैक्टर, ट्रॉली कृषि उपकरण की पूजा का मुख इस बार पूर्व में करके पूजन करना उत्तम रहेगा। शुभ समय सुबह 10:40 से 12:11 बजे तक या दोपहर 1:32 से 2:52 बजे तक रहेगा। भाई दूज पर कलम-दवात ओर तराजू का पूजन, बहन भाई के तिलक का शुभ मुहूर्त सुबह 9:32 से 10:51 बजे तक शुभ का चौघड़िया और 1:32 शाम 5:35 तक चर लाभ अमृत का चौघड़िया में करना उत्तम है।

