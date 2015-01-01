पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे:ट्रैकमैनो की पेट्रोलिंग 12 किमी की ही रहेगी

कोटाएक घंटा पहले
पश्चिम मध्य रेलवे के अधिकारियों ने कोटा मंडल के अधिकारियों को ट्रैकमैनो की पेट्रोलिंग के बारे में निर्देश दिए हैं कि पेट्रोलमैनो से 12 घंटे की ही पेट्रोलिंग कराई जाए। गालव ने बताया कि कोटा मंडल में ट्रेकमैनों की नाईट पेट्रोलिंग पूर्व में 12 किमी की थी। जिसको रेल प्रशासन ने 16 किमी कर दी थी। जिससे समस्त ट्रेकमैनों में आक्रोश व्याप्त हो गया था।

इसी आक्रोश को लेकर 20 नवम्बर को सम्पूर्ण कोटा मंडल के एईएन कार्यालयों, गैंग मुख्यालयों तथा मंडल रेल प्रबंधक कार्यालय पर विरोध प्रदर्शन करके अपना आक्रोश व्यक्त किया था। यूनियन ने मंडल रेल प्रबंधक को ज्ञापन देकर ट्रेकमैनों की भावनाओं से अवगत कराया था। इसके बाद गालव ने मुख्यालय के अधिकारियों से चर्चा की जिस पर मुख्यालय के अधिकारियों ने मंडल के अधिकारियों को 12 किलोमीटर की ही पेट्रोलिंग कराने के निर्देश दिए।

गुर्जर एंप्लाइज यूनियन के मंडल सह सचिव मनोनीत
वेस्ट सेंट्रल रेलवे एंप्लाइज यूनियन के मंडल सह सचिव के पद पर राजू लाल गुर्जर को मनोनीत किया है। गुर्जर पहले वेस्ट सेंट्रल रेलवे मजदूर संघ के केंद्रीय कार्यकारिणी सदस्य एवं इंजीनियरिंग शाखा के सचिव थे। उन्होंने कई साथियों के साथ सभी पदों से इस्तीफा देकर एंप्लाइज यूनियन की प्राथमिक सदस्यता ग्रहण की है।

यूनियन कार्यालय में मंगलवार को मंडल उपाध्यक्ष नरेंद्र जैन की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित मीटिंग में मजदूर संघ के नेता राजूलाल गुर्जर, राकेश गुर्जर, कमलेश गुर्जर सहित कई कार्यकर्ताओं ने यूनियन की सदस्यता ग्रहण की।

