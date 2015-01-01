पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नाइट कर्फ्यू:गुमानपुरा के व्यापारी बोले- पुलिस ने जल्दी बंद कराई दुकानें, ग्राहकों से अभद्रता भी की

काेटा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विज्ञान नगर में रात 7.45 बजे खुली दुकानें।

गुमानपुरा के व्यापारियाें ने नाइट कर्फ्यू के पहले दिन ही आराेप लगाया है कि पुलिस ने निर्धारित समय से पहले ही दुकानें बंद करवा दी। पुलिस ने शाम 6:30 ही दुकानें बंद करने का दबाव बनाया व ग्राहकों को बाहर निकाल दिया।

गुमानपुरा दुकानदार संघ अध्यक्ष संजय शर्मा ने बताया कि पुलिस ने व्यापारियों व ग्राहकों से दुर्व्यवहार किया। व्यापार महासंघ के महासचिव अशोक माहेश्वरी ने मौके पर पहुंचकर जानकारी ली। माहेश्वरी ने बताया कि महावीरनगर व तलवंडी में भी 6:15 बजे ही दुकानें बंद कराने की शिकायतें मिल रही हैं। गुमानपुरा सीआई मनाेज सिकरवार का कहना है कि पुलिस ने कोई दुकान बंद नहीं कराई।

17 जगह नाकाबंदी, पैदल गश्त करते रहे अधिकारी

रविवार रात काे 8 बजते ही पुलिस सड़काें पर उतर आई। शहर में करीब 17 जगहों पर नाकाबंदी करके लोगाें की समझाइश की गई। एएसपी प्रवीण जैन व राजेश मील के अलावा डीएसपी और थानाधिकारियों ने पैदल गश्त की।

अधिकारियाें का कहना है कि एक-दो दिनों की समझाइश के बाद चालान बनाए जाएंगे। एसपी डॉ. विकास पाठक ने कहा कि सभी शहरवासी नाइट कर्फ्यू का पूरी तरह से पालन करें। जरूरी होने पर ही बाहर निकलें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें